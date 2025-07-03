180-degree twist in Cayetano Rivera's case: Police have revealed something very serious

The case involving Cayetano Rivera has taken an unexpected turn following the official statements from the Police. Inspector Serafín Giraldo has confirmed that the bullfighter showed aggressive behavior during an altercation at a restaurant. The officers who replied claim that it was an out-of-control situation involving a violent man, which led to his arrest.

The events took place in the early hours of Sunday at a burger joint. The police intervention occurred after the restaurant staff called, alarmed by Cayetano Rivera's behavior. The Police have stated that, upon arrival, they encountered an individual who was uncooperative, resisted leaving, and kept a hostile attitude toward the employees.

The officers' account clashes with the one presented by the bullfighter's defense. Joaquín Moeckel, the bullfighter's lawyer, has described the police action as "exaggerated." According to his account, everything started with a minor argument over an alleged mix-up with order tickets. Moeckel denies that there were any threats toward the restaurant staff.

The lawyer's account refutes the alleged violent behavior of Cayetano Rivera

Additionally, the defense claims that Cayetano decided to record a female employee because he believed she was acting inappropriately. The lawyer insists that the video was intended to document what he considered poor service from the establishment. He emphasizes that there were no insults, threats, or any behavior that would justify a violent intervention by the officers.

Nevertheless, Inspector Giraldo has insisted that the arrest followed protocol and was fully justified. He claims that Rivera even confronted the police officers themselves when they asked him to leave the premises. He adds that the bullfighter not only refused to cooperate but also acted aggressively, which forced them to restrain him and subsequently take him to the police station.

Regarding the handcuffs, Moeckel has also expressed his outrage. He points out that Cayetano was handcuffed even inside the holding cell, while other detainees remained without handcuffs. He believes that this treatment was unnecessary and disproportionate, and that it was more a punitive attitude than an objective protocol.

Police maintain that their actions with Cayetano Rivera followed protocol

From the Police, the response has been clear and forceful. Giraldo has explained that the use of handcuffs is a standard safety measure when dealing with people who display violent behavior. He claims that, although it may seem excessive, it is done for the protection of both the detainee and the officers, and that Rivera was not treated differently from others in those circumstances.

Despite the strong criticism, Giraldo has hinted that they were even too "fair" with Cayetano Rivera. In just four hours, the bullfighter was released, without ever requesting the habeas corpus procedure. This, according to him, shows that Rivera did not consider his arrest illegal.

The Cayetano Rivera case pits two opposing accounts against an intense public debate

The conflicting accounts have sparked a major media stir and left many questions unanswered. On one hand, the defense denounces an abuse of authority; on the other, the Police insist that they acted according to the law. The key to the case will be the security videos from the establishment and the testimonies of the employees and eyewitnesses.

What initially seemed like a simple argument has turned into a conflict with serious legal and media implications. Cayetano Rivera's behavior, as well as the police action, are under scrutiny. Meanwhile, public opinion is divided between those who defend the bullfighter and those who support the officers' actions.