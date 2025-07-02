It's official now: Pepe Navarro stops hiding and confirms Bárbara Rey's big rumor

Pepe Navarro has spoken, and he has done so loud and clear. The veteran television host has left the mystery behind, there are no more doubts: he has confirmed his return to Telecinco, and he has done it in grand style. In exclusive statements to Informalia, Pepe Navarro has dropped the bomb: "I can confirm to you that I'm returning to Telecinco."

But that wasn't all, he went further, he also wanted to reveal his plans and nobody expected it: "I'm going to dance with Bárbara Rey, and I'm happy," he confessed. With this statement, he has put all the rumors to rest. What was an open secret has become reality.

| GTRES

The Fuencarral network has backed up this information. Internal sources have confirmed the signing, and the news has quickly shaken up the television scene. Pepe Navarro's return has been received as an event.

It's no wonder. He has been one of the most iconic faces of the network. For years, he has been part of Telecinco's DNA, and now, he is back in the spotlight.

Everything is part of the return of Bailando con las estrellas. The popular talent show has been renewed for a second season. The new edition will air after the summer and promises strong emotions.

| Mediaset

It has brought together a new cast of contestants. Fresh names, well-known figures, and a pair that has grabbed all the headlines: Bárbara Rey and Pepe Navarro.

With the vedette's permission, the spotlight is on him because his return has been a surprise for everyone. He has broken his silence after years away from prime time. He has decided to reappear alongside a woman with whom he has always been linked.

Rumors about both of them dancing on the show have circulated in recent weeks, but until now, neither had confirmed it. With this step, they have fueled even more anticipation. They have opened the door to all kinds of interpretations and have achieved what seemed impossible: everyone is talking about them.

| Telecinco

The audience has already reacted on social media, the comments haven't stopped, and many have praised the great casting the network has done for this major show.

Telecinco has made a strong bet, and Pepe Navarro, together with Bárbara Rey, has returned to center stage. The show is guaranteed, and the public is eager to see how they perform together on the television program.