Total happiness: Marta Riesco, Antonio David Flores's ex, achieves it and it's really good

After years of struggle, Antonio David Flores's ex, Marta Riesco, has achieved an important legal victory. The journalist filed a lawsuit against Mediaset, Anabel Pantoja, and La Fábrica de la Tele. In it, she accused them of violating her privacy and damaging her honor through statements made on Sálvame.

Now, the court has ruled in her favor, requiring those convicted to compensate her and remove all related offensive content. During several programs, Anabel Pantoja reenacted live a scene alluding to Marta Riesco's private life. An intimate encounter was dramatized without her consent.

At the same time, Marta was explicitly mentioned as the protagonist of that situation, exposing personal details to the audience. These images and comments were key for the judge to consider that there was an unlawful intrusion into her privacy.

| RTVE, marta.riesco

The judge has ruled that the sole purpose of those comments and reenactments was to publicly discredit Marta. In addition, it has been confirmed that her sexual orientation was not public information, so disclosing it constituted a clear violation of her privacy. This ruling establishes that both the production company and those involved crossed a legal and ethical line by exposing her without justification.

A firm ruling supports Marta Riesco and puts an end to the case

As a result, Anabel Pantoja and the production company have been ordered to pay compensation of €50,000 to the journalist. They have also been ordered to delete the videos from the broadcasts where the offensive content was aired. These measures seek to repair the damage caused and prevent similar situations from happening again.

| Mediaset, RTVE

In addition to the financial compensation, the judge has determined that the ruling must be published in full on the official pages of those convicted, without adding any comment that could diminish its value. This decision represents an essential step to restore Marta's dignity and for the public to know the truth about this process. The court has firmly reaffirmed the protection of the journalist's right to privacy and honor.

Marta Riesco moves forward after the legal battle and pursues new challenges

Interestingly, despite the lawsuit, Marta Riesco has continued collaborating with the same production company. Recently, the journalist participated in La familia de la tele, broadcast on La 1. The early end of the show was a disappointment, although Marta remains focused on her television career.

| Instagram, @marta.riesco

However, Marta's future on television remains uncertain. The journalist has stated that she hopes to finalize new projects by September. Without a doubt, this legal victory gives her an important boost to move forward with confidence, defend her rights, and serve as an example to those facing similar situations in the media world.