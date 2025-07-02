U-turn for Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera: they don't want to keep going like this and they take action

Within a matter of hours, Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera's lives have taken a U-turn as a result of the latest controversy affecting their family. This is why they've taken the important step of interrupting their vacation to be by Cayetano Rivera's side during these difficult times.

During the early hours of last Monday, June 30, Cayetano was arrested at a well-known fast food restaurant in Madrid. As reported by El Mundo, the bullfighter was talking with several customers at the establishment when he began to "boast about his profession."

According to the police report accessed by that outlet, due to his "agitated" and "inappropriate" behavior with several women, the employees decided to call the police. At that moment, he appeared very "defiant" and refused to identify himself.

Given the media impact that had arisen, Fran Rivera's brother was forced to issue a statement in which he categorically denied having confronted the officers.

However, as hours passed, reactions from those closest to him began to emerge. One of the most notable was that of his brother, Fran Rivera, who was left in shock upon learning what had happened.

It has now been confirmed that Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera have interrupted their vacation to be with Cayetano during these difficult times. The couple didn't hesitate to leave everything behind to travel back to Spain after hearing the news.

Fran Rivera and Lourdes Montes were enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Los Angeles when, in the middle of their summer break, they received this unexpected news.

As has come to light, the bullfighter learned of his brother's arrest through the show TardeAR. When he heard the journalist informing him of what had happened, he was left speechless and asked for the information to be repeated.

The impact was such that Fran Rivera and Lourdes Montes quickly arranged their return to Spain to support Cayetano Rivera during this very difficult time for him.

This Tuesday, July 1, Cristina Tárrega contacted Fran Rivera to find out how he was coping with this tough situation. According to what she said on the show, the bullfighter received the news during his visit to Las Vegas and was already flying from Amsterdam back to Spain.

She also revealed that the brothers, who had been estranged for some time, have spoken up to four times in the past few hours: "He's very alert."

"Fran is coming to be with his brother... They're brothers at heart and he's worried. It's a situation that caught him off guard and what he wants is to be with his brother," she added, making it clear that Cayetano is "very sad and is going to go all out."

Meanwhile, the show managed to speak with Lourdes Montes's brother-in-law at the door of his home. The reporter stated that he appeared visibly affected and had a black eye. Cayetano described the situation as "very unpleasant" and said he doesn't want to get involved in controversies.

However, his lawyer did provide more details live on air. Although he clarified that he isn't personally handling this case, he explained that there are two versions of the events. "When the footage is seen, it'll be clear whether there was excessive force by the police," he concluded.