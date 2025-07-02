It's official: Telecinco reveals what no one expected about Cayetano Rivera's arrest

In the early hours of last Sunday, Cayetano Rivera Ordóñez was arrested at a burger restaurant located in Madrid. According to official sources, the bullfighter did not respect the establishment's rules and was involved in an altercation with the employees. Faced with this situation, the workers decided to call the police to intervene in the conflict.

Telecinco has provided new details thanks to a live interview with José María Benito, police inspector. Benito explained that Cayetano showed an attitude that was described as aggressive by the employees, which prompted the presence of the officers. However, the inspector clarified that there was no physical aggression against the police, but the bullfighter resisted obeying the instructions given to him.

| Europa Press

The official reason for the arrest was disobedience and resistance to authority, not physical aggression, as had been speculated. The processing of the arrest was quick and within a few hours Cayetano had already regained his freedom. Nevertheless, Inspector Benito pointed out that the bullfighter's behavior can't go unnoticed, especially because of his status as a public figure.

The truth behind Cayetano Rivera's arrest

According to the inspector, respecting the police is an obligation for everyone, but when it comes to a well-known figure, the impact is much greater. "When this happens with a public figure, at the very least it's a bad example," Benito commented. This reflection has made the case even more relevant in public opinion and the media.

| Europa Press

At the scene of the incident, there were security cameras that recorded everything that happened. These recordings, along with the testimonies of the employees and customers present, were included in the police report. Thanks to this evidence, the conflict could be reconstructed accurately and the official version of the events confirmed.

Cayetano Rivera's incident and the pressure of being a public figure

The confrontation began with a clash between Cayetano and the employees, which escalated until police intervention became necessary. Although there was no physical violence toward the officers, there was a defiant attitude and lack of cooperation from the bullfighter. This behavior was enough for his arrest and subsequent release.

This episode has sparked a debate about the responsibility and conduct that public figures must keep. Although the incident did not have serious consequences, society expects well-known individuals to set an example in situations like this. Respect for rules and authority is essential, especially when behavior is under everyone's scrutiny.