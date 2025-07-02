‘Pasapalabra’ has already confirmed it: Rosa and Manu's happy news is now a reality

Pasapalabra has confirmed an outcome that has moved its audience. Rosa and Manu, two contestants who have become true classics of the show, have starred in a memorable duel. After an intense showdown in El Rosco, both remain standing and keep fighting for the grand prize.

For more than 150 episodes, these two participants have shown exceptional skill. The latest installment was especially exciting because the accumulated prize reached €1,798,000. Both Rosa and Manu have shown impressive mastery and confidence from the very beginning.

| Atresmedia

In the first round of the "Rosco," both delivered a truly impressive performance with 19 correct answers. Rosa pulled ahead and quickly achieved 23 correct answers, showing great confidence in her responses. At a decisive moment, she decided to stop, even though she still had options to keep fighting for the jackpot.

The duel between Rosa and Manu in Pasapalabra takes an unexpected turn

When Roberto Leal read her the questions she had left unanswered, Rosa quickly realized that she knew one of those answers for sure. Nevertheless, she decided not to take any more risks and accepted to stay where she was. Her reaction was one of surprise and emotion: "I can't believe it," she confessed.

Manu, however, had to face the final stretch with more pressure and focus. He needed to add at least three correct answers to tie with Rosa or try to go for the jackpot directly. His effort was constant and, after several tense and decisive "pasapalabras," he managed to reach the tie.

| Atresmedia, en.e-noticies.cat

The host, Roberto Leal, couldn't help but express his admiration for both contestants' performances. "What an amazing Rosco from each of you," he commented enthusiastically, highlighting the level of the duel. Viewers were also amazed by the equality and suspense of the showdown.

The battle continues in Pasapalabra: neither Rosa nor Manu give in

This tie is not an unusual situation for them, since they've starred in several close encounters throughout the episodes. The audience is eager and excited to see who will be the final winner of the million-euro jackpot. Rosa and Manu have shown that talent and perseverance can keep hope alive until the very last moment.

Ultimately, the happy news that Pasapalabra has delivered is that both contestants move forward after a memorable duel. The audience eagerly awaits the next exciting episodes, where tension and competition will keep growing. The showdown continues and excitement is guaranteed.