180º turn for Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia: the decision has already been made

The story of the Borrego-Campos family is once again making headlines with a new and unexpected chapter. Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia have made a decision that could mark a turning point in the family relationship. After months of distance and tension, little Carlo is about to meet his second uncle, José María Almoguera.

The relationship between Alejandra and her cousin José María has been complicated. The latter's conflict with his mother, Carmen Borrego, left deep wounds in the family that affected everyone. In fact, even those who weren't directly involved.

Although the desired reconciliation between mother and son eventually arrived, by then Alejandra had already distanced herself. She was completely focused on a new stage: strengthening her relationship with Carlo Costanzia and the arrival of her first child.

Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia have already made the important decision

Staying away from the spotlight and also from her closest family circle, Alejandra chose to devote herself to motherhood and her new life. Not everyone understood this decision. José María, hurt by the lack of contact, publicly expressed his discomfort on several occasions.

"She always has time for others, but then for some of her family she has much less," he reproached just a few days ago. He even admitted on TardeAR that, although Alejandra did know his son, he still hadn't been able to meet little Carlo. "I do feel a little sad, it bothers me a bit," the young man confessed.

However, everything seems to be changing. In a recent appearance on the show Vamos a ver, Alejandra Rubio assured that she has taken a new direction in her life: "I'm no longer on the warpath."

This new attitude seems to have had an effect. At the doorstep of her home, the young woman confirmed that she has already had first contact with her cousin: "Whatever I have to discuss with him, I'll discuss it in private. Yes, I've spoken with him, I've messaged him, and there's no problem."

Everything will change for Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia when the meeting takes place

Meanwhile, José María has also confirmed that communication with his cousin has been restored. Everything indicates that the desired meeting with little Carlo is closer than ever.

With this decision, Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia are taking a firm step toward family reconciliation. This gesture is full of symbolism after months of distance.

This is a U-turn that could open the door to a new stage of unity. In fact, it could be an era of second chances for the Borrego-Campos family.