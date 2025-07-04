José María Almoguera and María 'La Jerezana' take a break and announce the big news

José María Almoguera and María "La Jerezana" have taken a break from their commitments to attend the opening of the new show at Parque Warner. During the event, Almoguera made it clear that he is willing to restore his relationship with his cousin Alejandra Rubio, with whom he had lost contact over the past few months. This news has surprised many, since until now it was believed that the distance between them was irreversible.

In recent times, the distance between José María and Alejandra had sparked rumors of estrangement, especially since Alejandra became a mother with Carlo Costanzia. However, both have spoken recently and it seems they are on the way to rekindling the bond that united them.

| Europa Press

The contributor has confessed that he is doing everything he can to make this reconciliation real and lasting. "I'm waiting for her to tell me the day so I can meet my nephew and so the cousins can meet each other," he said enthusiastically. This gesture shows his sincere interest in restoring family contact and leaving any misunderstandings behind.

José María and María "La Jerezana" take firm steps toward family reconciliation

Alejandra Rubio has explained that the lack of meetings is not due to personal problems, but rather because she hasn't been able to find the time. The conversation between the cousins seems to open the door to an imminent reunion, something both are eagerly awaiting. The most important thing is that they have already reestablished contact and are willing to take that first step.

| Mediaset

Additionally, Almoguera has defended her after the criticism she received for her behavior in a controversial video shared on social media. He understands that Alejandra is going through a challenging stage for her age and that, little by little, she will learn to handle media pressure. His support is clear and shows that the family is united during difficult times.

The couple grow stronger: José María and María "La Jerezana" move forward together

On a personal level, José María is experiencing a stable moment with María "La Jerezana," with whom he has been in a relationship for six months. Although the distance has been a challenge for both, they say they are handling it with calm and trust. Meanwhile, María doesn't rule out moving to Madrid in the future to be closer to him.

Carmen Borrego's son has made it clear that, for now, they don't intend to take rushed steps in their relationship. They prefer to focus on the present and let things unfold naturally. "Step by step, calm, things at the palace move slowly," he stated firmly.

| Europa Press

Thus, the break taken by Almoguera and María has served to communicate that the family is in the process of reconciliation and that there will soon be a highly desired reunion. Without a doubt, this is good news that brings new energy to their personal relationships and has been received with excitement by their followers.