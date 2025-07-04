Susana Molina says enough and reveals what she always kept quiet about Anabel Pantoja: 'She's very...'

During her latest public appearance, Susana Molina has made a strong statement to say what she has always kept quiet about Anabel Pantoja. "She's a very good person," the influencer stated, in response to the constant criticism her close friend receives.

This Thursday, July 3, the content creator did not want to miss the Rainbow Party for anything in the world. This is an event organized by Dulceida in Madrid, where they have advocated for the right to love freely.

As expected, during the photocall organized for the media, Susana Molina once again showed her commitment to the cause. "I think it's important, on special dates, even though you have to be inclusive all year and fight for the community," she stated.

In addition, she did not hesitate to answer reporters' questions. Among them were all the controversies that have arisen following her wedding to Guillermo Valle, especially regarding the high budget they allocated to the celebration.

However, once again, the statements from Susana Molina that have attracted the most attention have been those related to her friend, Anabel Pantoja. In fact, Isabel Pantoja's niece became one of the main protagonists during her wedding.

Susana Molina stands up for Anabel Pantoja and reveals what her friend is really like

Anabel Pantoja became, unintentionally, the center of attention during Susana Molina and Guillermo Valle's wedding. The content creator has continued to face criticism for the dress she chose for the occasion.

Now, the winner of Gran Hermano 14 has decided to defend her, and she has done so in front of the Europa Press cameras. "I think she's already toughened up and she doesn't care anymore. I even doubt she'll see it, honestly," she stated, visibly upset by the situation.

Meanwhile, Susana Molina has taken the opportunity to criticize the way the media treat her friend Anabel Pantoja. She has also reflected on the importance of empathy.

"I find it funny that people say Anabel treats the press badly, but how does the press treat Anabel? I think you give a little of what you get. If you've been treated so badly, what do you expect? Turning the other cheek, let's leave that to Jesus Christ.[...]I think you also have to have a little empathy," Susana Bicho said.

At this point, Susana Molina called for understanding toward Anabel Pantoja, reminding everyone that behind the fame there's a person who's suffering. At that moment, she revealed that "she's a very good person."

"People are shocked when things happen... But with her, just because she's been on TV, specifically on Telecinco, it's as if she's not a person," she concluded. These words undoubtedly show her full support for her close friend.