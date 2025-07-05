‘Pasapalabra’ is put on hold due to the big news about Manu: it's already done and he will be very happy

The show Pasapalabra has experienced a moment that has halted the usual routine of the contest thanks to great news about Manu, one of its most beloved contestants. For more than 150 episodes, the contestant had always appeared shy, especially in a specific challenge of the show. However, he has recently made an unexpected change that has filled both him and his followers with happiness.

During his journey, the veteran had avoided standing out in the musical challenge, which is one of the most entertaining and popular parts of the format. In general, both he and Rosa, his teammate, usually appear somewhat uncomfortable when it's their turn. That's why Manu's decision to dance in the latest show has caused a great surprise.

Actress Belinda Washington was the guest who starred in that special moment during the musical challenge "La Pista." Alongside Jimmy Barnatán, they had to guess the song Vacaciones de verano by Fórmula V, a classic that was difficult to recognize at first. After several jokes and hints, Belinda finally managed to get it right and play the song in the studio.

Manu surprises in Pasapalabra with an unexpected moment

When the melody played, Belinda didn't hesitate to take Manu by the hand and encourage him to dance with her. This unexpected scene made Roberto Leal, the host, show a mix of surprise and excitement, since he hadn't seen the Madrid native move like that all this time. The joy and naturalness that Manu showed were a clear sign that he is experiencing a very happy moment.

This gesture was widely celebrated both in the studio and by the audience, who saw a more approachable and spontaneous side of the contestant. Belinda Washington highlighted how special it was to be able to get Manu to dance and share that moment with him. In short, the musical challenge became a celebration of joy and camaraderie among all the participants.

The veteran, Manu, one step away from making history in Pasapalabra

Apart from this anecdote, the Madrid native is at a crucial moment in Pasapalabra, accumulating a personal jackpot of €175,600 after 284 episodes. This figure reflects his perseverance and the strong performance he has kept up during his participation. He is currently still fighting to reach the grand prize that everyone desires.

The contestant is the second most veteran contestant since the show's return, surpassed only by Orestes Barbero, who competed in 360 episodes before being eliminated. To match that record, Manu would need to play 76 more episodes, an ambitious but possible goal. This way, if he achieves it, he will add a unique accomplishment to a career that is already admirable.

In conclusion, Manu has shown that, after so much time, he is ready to fully enjoy himself and show a more uninhibited side of himself. He still has the opportunity to reach a historic record in number of episodes and, at the same time, crown his effort by winning the jackpot. The show keeps accumulating great prizes, but also emotional moments like Manu's, which will undoubtedly be remembered by viewers.