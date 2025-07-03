Raphael breaks his silence with news that, until today, only Natalia Figueroa knew.

Raphael has revealed, for the first time, a situation that until now only his wife, Natalia Figueroa, knew about. The singer has spoken openly about the fears and challenges he has faced during his recovery from a brain lymphoma. This diagnosis forced him to step away from the stage and public life for almost seven months.

At the end of December, Raphael had to be urgently admitted after suffering a cerebrovascular problem that led him to spend a few days under observation. Shortly after, he was transferred to another hospital where doctors confirmed the diagnosis that would change his life: a brain lymphoma. Since then, the singer has stayed away from public attention while he faced a tough treatment to recover his health.

| Europa Press

In an interview with El País, the artist has broken his silence and has offered a sincere view of his recovery process. Although his words have been brief, he has made it clear that, even though it hasn't been an easy path, he trusts his strength. "I'm spoiled, thank God, I've made it through all of them," he stated.

Raphael's priority during his recovery: Natalia Figueroa with his family

Fear, as he has confessed, hasn't left him, although he has known how to face it with courage. "I've felt panic, but there's something in me that makes me stand up to it," he said firmly. This sincerity shows the enormous mental strength he has kept, always supported by his closest circle.

Regarding retiring from the stage, Raphael has been blunt in stating that his main concern during this time wasn't singing, but returning alive to his family. He was focused on overcoming the illness and not so much on thinking about getting back on stage. For him, the most important thing was being able to be with his loved ones, making it clear that his musical legacy is already part of Spain's cultural heritage.

| Europa Press

The singer has wanted to reassure his fans and those around him, making it clear that what worries him most isn't his own pain, but the suffering that those around him might experience. His greatest fear has always been that those he loves go through difficult times because of his illness. With this, he has shown his great humanity, putting the well-being and affection of his loved ones above all else.

A special moment for Raphael and Natalia Figueroa after the illness

After several months of recovery, Raphael has returned to the stage at Teatro de La Zarzuela, showing that his love for music remains intact. He doesn't consider the idea of retiring and shows a strong desire to encourage other great artists to stay active. His commitment to music and to keeping the artistic scene alive is stronger than ever.

| Instagram, @alemartosf

The artist has acknowledged that he will face the moment of his farewell with dignity, although that is still very far off. This interview represents his return to public life after a difficult period. In addition, it shows the courage of an artist who has faced adversity by relying on music and his family.