Terelu Campos confesses the real reason behind Escassi and Sheila Casas's breakup

The breakup between Álvaro Muñoz Escassi and Sheila Casas has surprised everyone, especially because of the image of unity they had projected in recent months. Although the couple had shown complicity after their time on Supervivientes, the official announcement on social media has suggested that the decision wasn't easy. Terelu Campos, Escassi's former partner, has shared how she experienced this unexpected breakup and has shed some light on what happened.

Terelu has admitted that she didn't expect this decision at all and was left stunned when she found out. The collaborator has explained that Sheila Casas wrote to her when she was returning to Honduras for the second time. According to what she said on De Viernes, Sheila asked her to send a message to Escassi filled with affection and nostalgia.

Campos has revealed that in that message, Sheila asked her to tell Álvaro that she missed him and loved him very much. This detail has become especially important, since it makes clear that, at least at that moment, her feelings remained unchanged. The confession has been particularly significant considering that the breakup happened shortly after.

Escassi and Sheila Casas keep absolute silence in response to Terelu's questions

Since the news broke, Terelu has tried to contact both main figures to learn more details firsthand. However, she hasn't been successful in her attempt, which has fueled even more uncertainty. She has explained that when she calls Álvaro, it goes straight to voicemail, and that with Sheila she simply hasn't received any response.

The fact that Escassi avoided speaking just hours before the statement has also raised questions. According to Antonio Rossi, a fellow program member, the rider asked him not to call at a key time, right before the end of the relationship was released. That behavior has led people to think that the decision had already been made and that, most likely, they wanted to avoid explanations in the heat of the moment.

Ultimately, Terelu Campos has experienced this announcement with genuine surprise and some concern. She has made it clear that her intention isn't to fuel rumors, but to express what she has personally perceived and experienced. The situation, according to her, has made her feel sad, especially because of the affection she has seen between them.

Escassi and Sheila have shared a period marked by complicity and gestures of affection. Although they've chosen not to give further explanations, they've made it clear that their decision was final. The breakup has left those closest to them, including Terelu, with many doubts and a sense of bewilderment.