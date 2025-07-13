Tension on 'Pasapalabra' after what happened with Rosa and Manu at the last moment

During one of the latest episodes of Pasapalabra, the tension increased considerably between Rosa and Manu. All of this happened as a result of a last-minute decision made by the contestant from Madrid in an attempt to win the jackpot of the show.

Last Tuesday, July 8, Rosa and Manu started the show very happy after having drawn again the previous day. With this, they have now tied 48 times.

| Atresmedia, en.e-noticies.cat

"I love ties," said the contestant from Madrid, after becoming the second longest-running contestant in the history of Pasapalabra since it returned to Antena 3. In fact, as of today, he has already surpassed 290 episodes.

However, after several almost consecutive ties, Rosa and Manu left all Pasapalabra viewers very surprised by unexpectedly breaking this pattern. At the last moment, something happened that determined their fate for the next episode.

The latest face-off between Rosa and Manu manages to raise the tension inside the Pasapalabra set

This Tuesday, Rosa and Manu once again measured their strength in an intense final Rosco for an accumulated jackpot of €1,834,000, the second highest in the history of Pasapalabra.

This time, Manu was the one to kick off the final challenge of the afternoon. This came after he managed to accumulate 138 in the previous challenges, compared to Rosa's 127.

| Atresmedia

The contestant from Madrid started strong, getting four correct answers in his first turn, while his rival chose to pass as she wasn't sure about her options.

However, despite this small disadvantage, Rosa's strategy ended up paying off, as she finished her first round with 21 correct answers compared to Manu's 18.

| Atresmedia

From that point on, the game turned into a duel full of tension and tactics, with both contestants evaluating their options word by word. So much so that, for much of the challenge, both avoided taking risks while waiting for the other to make a mistake.

Finally, assuming that Manu might have a clear word, Rosa decided to take a chance and tried to score her 22nd correct answer, but ended up failing. That mistake was decisive for the outcome of this great duel.

As expected, Manu took advantage of the opportunity to reach 23 correct answers. Without pressure and already in the lead, the young man tried one last push to win the jackpot, although he ended up making a mistake in the attempt.

Despite this, his score was enough to surpass Rosa in this close contest. As a result, the contestant from Galicia had to face the dreaded Blue Chair in the next episode.