Rocío Flores's decision after Michu's death: she has taken a very important step

Right after news of Michu's tragic death broke, Rocío Flores didn't think twice about taking a very important step. According to reports, the young woman decided to travel to Cádiz to support José Fernando and Gloria Camila during these difficult times.

Last Monday, July 7, all alarms went off around this high-profile family after Semana confirmed the sad passing of Michu, who was only 33 years old.

| Cedida

As has been reported in recent days, the young woman was found dead in her home in the town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Cádiz. For now, the exact causes of her death are unknown, but everything suggests it could have been cardiac failure.

Since her birth, Michu's life was affected by a congenital heart disease. In fact, in 2018, just a year after giving birth to her daughter Rocío, she had to undergo surgery to treat complications resulting from her condition.

| Instagram, @rotrece

Last Tuesday, July 8, while waiting for the autopsy results, her loved ones traveled to Jerez de la Frontera to say their final goodbye. Among them was Rocío Flores, who didn't hesitate to travel there to be by her uncle José Fernando's side.

For years, Michu kept a relationship with José Fernando, with whom she had little Rocío, now 8 years old. That's why, as soon as they learned of her passing, the young man and his entire family quickly traveled to Jerez de la Frontera to say goodbye to her.

The first to arrive in this town in Cádiz were José Fernando and his younger sister, Gloria Camila, who appeared visibly affected in front of the media cameras.

| Europapress

The siblings immediately went to Cádiz to reunite as soon as possible with the daughter José Fernando had with Michu. Their niece, Rocío Flores, also traveled with them to support the family during these difficult times.

Soon after, José Ortega Cano arrived, accompanied by his sister Mari Carmen and his brother-in-law Aniceto. "It's such a shame, such a young woman..." said the bullfighter, looking downcast.

"They're devastated," Ortega Cano told ¡Hola! when referring to the emotional state of his children José Fernando and Gloria Camila. "We'll try to do what's best for the little one, to make sure she's okay," he added, referring to his beloved granddaughter.

During the afternoon, more relatives came to the funeral home to say their final goodbye to Michu. However, it wasn't until hours later that her body was transferred to the funeral home in Arcos de la Frontera.