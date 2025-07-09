‘Espejo Público’ reports on Michu's sad loss and reveals ‘The exact reason’

Yesterday, the sad news of Michu's passing, mother of José Fernando Ortega's daughter, was confirmed, which has shocked the world of celebrity news. The young woman, 33 years old, has left an unexpected void in her closest circle and among those who followed her publicly. The news has spread quickly, sparking numerous reactions in the media.

From the early hours, Espejo Público has become one of the programs that has provided the most information about what happened. However, in its first reports, it only went so far as to state that the cause of death was related to a pre-existing condition. Little by little, the show has been revealing details without disclosing everything in order to respect the family's privacy.

| Cedida

It has become known that Michu had suffered from severe heart problems for some time, which is why she had a pacemaker implanted. She herself had said in previous interviews that this device worked as a temporary fix. She had also announced that her condition would require a heart transplant in the future (heart transplant), although it was not clear when or how this could happen.

Espejo Público reveals the exact cause of Michu's death

The Ortega Cano family has been at the center of media attention since the news broke. The program has reported that they are going through a very intense period of grief. Although the relationship with Michu had its ups and downs, in recent months it seemed to have stabilized for the sake of the daughter they share, which made this loss even more shocking.

A contributor has confirmed that he has obtained direct information about the exact cause of death, linking it to the heart problems the young woman had suffered from for some time. Ortega Cano, after being contacted by the journalist, has stated that he is plunged into deep sadness and has acknowledged how difficult these moments are for the whole family. This information has shed a bit of light in the midst of news that until then had remained surrounded by questions and confusion.

| Europapress

Shocked by Michu's loss, Ortega Cano family share their grief on Espejo Público

They have also spoken with the bullfighter's sisters, Carmen and Conchi, who have admitted to being in a state of shock. The disbelief and pain were evident in their words, and they confessed that the news gave them "goosebumps." Their testimony has put a human face on a tragedy that, beyond the headlines, affects real and close people.

| Cedida

Finally, attention now turns to the future of Michu and José Fernando's young daughter. Many are wondering what will happen to her after this loss, given the family bond and recent circumstances. Meanwhile, the memory of the young woman is marked by her fight against illness and the affection she inspired in those around her.