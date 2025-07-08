Susana Molina stands up to Anabel Pantoja and makes things clear to her: 'You're very...'

Susana Molina has invited her friend Anabel Pantoja to her podcast and, in the middle of an intimate conversation, she confronted her with a statement that's sure to spark discussion. "People say you're very Pantoja, you're very Merchi," she said. With these words, Susana made it clear that, far from resembling the intense and media-driven character of the Pantojas, she sees a personality closer to that of her mother, Mercedes Bernal.

The conversation between the two, which took place on the podcast La sobremesa, not only featured sincere and emotional statements, but also unexpectedly intense moments. What led Susana to speak so candidly? How did Anabel react to such a direct comment?

| Europa Press, Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

Susana Molina surprises Anabel Pantoja with a forceful statement about her character

2024 hasn't been easy for Anabel Pantoja, since after giving birth to her daughter Alma at the end of last year, she experienced distressing moments. The little girl had to be admitted to the hospital in her first few months of life, a situation that destabilized the couple. In addition, both Anabel and her partner were investigated for an alleged crime of abuse, which further worsened her personal and media situation.

This context has marked a turning point in the influencer's life. Little by little, she has managed to regain calm, focusing on her daughter and staying away from the spotlight. This has also led to some distance from friends with whom she used to spend a lot of time, like Susana Molina herself.

That's why this interview has symbolic value: not only for what's said, but for what it represents. During their conversation, Anabel confessed that Susana is her perfect complement: "You're a very positive woman. I'm a very dramatic woman... A glass of water, that's me deep down."

| Mediaset

It was then that Susana intervened forcefully: "People say you're very Pantoja, you're very Merchi," Susana said bluntly. Anabel, far from being upset, replied with complicity: "Yes, very Merchi, I'm coming out of that pessimism." This statement reflects not only how she sees herself, but also the process of emotional recovery she's going through.

This comment triggered a very emotional moment. Anabel, visibly moved, admitted to feeling distant from her friends at this stage of her life. "Now I feel a healthy envy because I see you with Obando or with Aida and... Oh, I'm about to get emotional," she said through tears.

In fact, this conversation also served to bring about another emotional moment between the two friends: "It's been a while since we've seen each other like this. I miss you a lot," Anabel confessed. At that moment, Susana, far from feeling uncomfortable, moved closer to hug her and tried to comfort her.

Despite the emotional downturn, Susana was understanding of Anabel's situation. "When I see you with your friends from the Canary Islands, I feel calm. I feel that there you're in paradise, with people who take great care of you and, even though it hurts me, I was one of those who told you, 'leave your apartment in Madrid'," she admitted sadly.

Anabel Pantoja has expressed satisfaction with this life on numerous occasions. However, she also fondly remembers her experience in Madrid: "It's another world, but from time to time I miss this."

Anabel Pantoja talks about her motherhood with disarming honesty

During the episode, Anabel took the opportunity to open up about her experience as a first-time mother. Far from projecting an idealized image, she acknowledged that motherhood has been a challenge full of ups and downs:

"It's true that now, since I'm far away and on top of that, I have a very big concern. But I'll say it: I'm going to be a mom, but I'm still a woman, I'm still a friend, I'm still a daughter," Anabel explained.

Aware of the change in priorities that having a daughter has brought, Anabel wanted to make it clear that she doesn't pigeonhole herself into a single role. "I'm not the typical mother who gets into that world of 'that's it, this is my stage.' No, I want to be in your life," she clarified.

| Podimo

The conversation between Susana Molina and Anabel Pantoja has revealed emotions, truths, and a bond that withstands the test of time. In a vulnerable moment, both showed that their friendship is above any distance or misunderstanding. Their statements, especially that revealing phrase from Susana, remind us that truly knowing each other also means daring to speak clearly.