Iñaki Urdangarin and Ainhoa Armentia can't deny the latest news about their relationship anymore.

In recent months, there has been much talk about Iñaki Urdangarin and speculation about his private life. People have also commented on his emotional state; however, new information has now come to light. It's news that the couple can no longer deny because those closest to them have broken their silence: confirming that both Iñaki Urdangarin and Ainhoa Armentia are doing well.

It has been said that Urdangarin might be writing his memoirs, a book where he would tell his story, his personal and professional journey. His time with the royal family and the most difficult years after the Nóos case. The idea has caused great expectation and many have wanted to know more.

| Europa Press

In response to the rumors, his lawyer has spoken. Mario Pascual Vives wanted to clarify everything and has broken his silence in the media: "No, not at all, not at all, I've spoken with him several times," he stated. He also said: "We've seen each other, we've shared many things." With these words, he has denied any supposed isolation.

The latest news about Iñaki Urdangarin and Ainhoa Armentia comes to light

It has been assured that Urdangarin is well: "No, no, he's fine, he's fine," Vives insisted. This way, he has closed the door to reports that spoke of a distancing. He has also shed light on his relationship with Ainhoa Armentia and confirmed that everything remains the same.

| Europa Press

Urdangarin and Armentia have kept things discreet, but the lawyer's words have made it clear. The couple are moving forward, they're united, and they share their daily life. It's a stability they can no longer hide.

When asked about the supposed book, Vives was blunt: "I don't know, I have no knowledge of this," he stated. He hasn't confirmed the existence of these memoirs, but he hasn't completely denied it either. He has left the possibility open.

Iñaki Urdangarin focuses on his professional side while sharing his life with Ainhoa Armentia

What he has confirmed with certainty is his current professional situation. Urdangarin has focused on his career as a coach: "Yes, yes, yes," his lawyer said. It's a brief but forceful phrase that shows he's active and moving forward.

| Europa Press

With these statements, the doubts have been put to rest. Iñaki Urdangarin isn't isolated and hasn't distanced himself from the world. He's focused on his work and on his relationship with Ainhoa Armentia.

The couple, despite the silence, have remained firm. Now, they can no longer deny the truth. Everything has been confirmed.