Now it's official: Gloria Camila breaks her silence after rumors of a crisis with Álvaro García

Gloria Camila has broken her silence and did so this afternoon, live, on the program TardeAR. The young woman wanted to clarify the rumors that have circulated in recent days about a possible crisis in her relationship with Álvaro García.

The alarm was raised just a few days ago because at one of the singer's most recent concerts, many noticed a notable absence: Gloria Camila's. Comments quickly followed. Social media have been filled with messages speculating about a possible rift between them.

| Telecinco

Today, finally, Gloria Camila spoke and did so candidly. "It really makes me laugh, next weekend I was in Cádiz (Cádiz) at one of his concerts," she explained in front of the cameras. With a smile on her face, she wanted to put an end once and for all to the rumors surrounding her.

Gloria Camila confirms she attended Álvaro García's concert with her friends and her niece

Additionally, Gloria Camila firmly added: "I was with my friends and my little niece, I don't have to post it on social media to prove I'm fine." With these words, she made it clear that her personal life doesn't need constant exposure to be valid.

| Telecinco

In a calm tone, Gloria Camila also wanted to highlight how much she enjoyed the show. "I thought it was an amazing concert and I enjoyed it a lot," she stated, hinting at the good rapport she keeps with Álvaro.

Frank Blanco, the host of the show, wanted to go further. "So, to answer the question on the screen, have you broken up?" he asked directly. Gloria's answer was as clear as it was forceful: "No."

Gloria Camila stops hiding her love for Álvaro García and talks about their relationship

With that single word, she put an end to any kind of speculation. She was brief, direct, and honest. This way, Gloria Camila confirmed that her relationship with Álvaro García is still going well.

| Telecinco

From the set, the collaborators supported her statements. They valued her composure and her way of responding; she didn't get into controversies, didn't accuse anyone, and only told her truth.

Gloria Camila has preferred not to live her love under public scrutiny. She has preferred to enjoy it in private, but, when necessary, she has spoken and today she did so. Today she made it clear that, despite the rumors, her story with Álvaro is moving forward.