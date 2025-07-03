New blow for Rocío Carrasco: news about her son, David Flores Carrasco, has been leaked.

Rocío Carrasco has gone through very difficult days because on June 23 there was a tense reunion with her daughter, Rocío Flores. The meeting took place at the Provincial Court of Madrid, where Rocío Flores appeared as a witness in the trial she has against the production company La Fábrica de la Tele. The young woman is demanding compensation for the dissemination of personal documents during her minority.

The meeting between mother and daughter was cold and there were no gestures of affection or words between them. The atmosphere was tense, and the anticipation was at its highest because they hadn't seen each other face to face for years.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Antonio David Flores spoke after the trial and stated that he saw his daughter suffer: "I've seen my daughter suffer, have a hard time, and cry," he said publicly. The man from Málaga has shown his outrage. He has stated that he's going to demand Rocío Carrasco pay a sum of 120,000 euros for legal costs.

The latest news about David Flores Carrasco, son of Rocío Carrasco, comes to light

He has also used his YouTube channel to give more details and has announced that he has been acquitted of the crime of asset stripping. "At first they were asking for 4 years, then up to 9. But the court has concluded that the accusation made no sense," he explained with relief.

Rocío and David's father has stated that justice has proven him right and he doesn't intend to sit idly by. The hardest blow for Rocío Carrasco came afterward. Information related to her younger son, David Flores Carrasco, has been leaked.

| Instagram, @rotrece

The young man has been unconditionally supporting his sister Rocío. Days after the trial, Rocío Flores shared an emotional image on Instagram. In the photo, she's hugging David and he's giving her a tender kiss on the cheek. The text accompanying the image was clear: "Coming home and I have the best visitor in the world."

Rocío Carrasco receives a new blow after the news about David Flores Carrasco comes to light

That gesture has resonated with her followers because it shows the strong bond between the two siblings. David, always discreet, has been a refuge for Rocío.

| Europa Press

He has been by her side during the hardest times. She has found comfort in him.

This gesture, together with the legal setback with Antonio David, has meant a new blow for Rocío Carrasco. It's another chapter in a family story full of unhealed wounds.