Total shock: Lucía Rivera takes the final step after Cayetano Rivera's controversy

Rivera family is back in the headlines, this time with an unexpected twist starring Lucía Rivera. The young woman has decided to make a drastic decision after the events that have shaken her closest circle in recent days. Amid the media frenzy sparked by the recent arrest of Cayetano Rivera, the bullfighter's daughter has chosen to temporarily step away from the public eye.

Lucía Rivera has shared an image on her social media that makes her desire for disconnection clear. Lucía appears inside an airplane, hinting that she has decided to put some distance between herself and the situation.

| Instagram, @luciariveraromero

Last Monday, Cayetano Rivera was arrested after causing a scandal in a well-known burger restaurant in downtown Madrid. According to witnesses and initial reports, the bullfighter allegedly acted aggressively and arrogantly toward the restaurant's employees. The situation escalated to the point that police intervention was required.

Lucía Rivera follows in her father Cayetano Rivera's footsteps

Far from calming down in the presence of the officers, Cayetano Rivera allegedly reacted violently, which led to his immediate arrest. This episode has caused a deep shock, not only in public opinion but also within his own family.

| Europa Press

While analyses continue regarding the possible legal and personal consequences Cayetano may face, he reappeared on Wednesday at Seville airport. He did so alongside his son Cayetano, from his marriage to Eva González.

In the images shared by various media, the bullfighter can be seen trying to keep calm as he boards the flight. This trip would mark the beginning of an escape intended to get away from media pressure and restore family stability.

Lucía Rivera, daughter of Cayetano Rivera, shows she is an independent woman

Meanwhile, Lucía Rivera has surprised with her own response. Although she hasn't made any public statements, her Instagram post, in which she appears traveling alone, has been interpreted by many as a gesture of solidarity with her father.

| Europapress

Also as an affirmation of independence. Rather than staying home and waiting for the storm to pass, Lucía has stepped forward to distance herself from the scandal and find her own space for peace.

With this move, the young model shows that, despite the complicated family situation, she is willing to move forward. Lucía Rivera is charting her own course and prioritizing her emotional well-being during one of the most delicate moments for the Riveras.