Surprise at Carles Francino's home after his latest confession: he has already confirmed it

Carles Francino is one of the most recognizable and respected voices in Spanish radio. For years, he has been the face of iconic programs, such as La Ventana on Cadena SER, where he has won over thousands of listeners with his professionalism and approachability.

Now that he is enjoying a well-deserved summer break, he has handed over the reins to Marta del Vado. Meanwhile, she is leading the show and Francino is taking the opportunity to recharge his energy for the upcoming season.

Surprise at Carles Francino's home after his latest confession

Recently, Francino visited the comedy show Ni tan bien, hosted by Carolina Iglesias, who met the journalist in the newsroom. During their conversation, there were plenty of stories that revealed a more personal and unknown side of the radio figure.

One of them, which she had heard from the show's sound technician, Chumi, was particularly striking. It is a curious anecdote in which the famous singer Alejandro Sanz had "stolen" a sandwich from her.

Curious, Carolina Iglesias wanted to know if Francino had also suffered any theft at the hands of the Madrid native, but the journalist firmly ruled it out. However, he took the opportunity to share his own story about a theft he did experience.

Carles Francino has left everyone in shock

"They stole a motorcycle from me in Tarragona. I got up and when I went to look for it at Mossèn Jacint Verdaguer Square, it was already gone." The motorcycle, an Ossa Yankee with a 500 cc (500 cubic centimeters) engine, mysteriously disappeared, only to reappear days later in Viladecans, almost 50 mi. (80 kilometers) away.

Francino's relationship with that motorcycle was special. In addition to being his means of transportation, he remembers it fondly despite a very difficult episode. "One day while driving on the highway, the engine locked up."

Although at that time it wasn't mandatory to wear a helmet while driving, Francino says that wearing it saved his life. "The motorcycle ran over me," he recounted. This accident marked him and made him appreciate the importance of road safety.

However, he doesn't deny that he misses that feeling of freedom when riding without a helmet. "That feeling of freedom...," he said, although he insisted that "you have to wear it." To conclude, he explained that he prefers discreet helmets, "black is better."

With this encounter between humor and memory, Carles Francino made it clear that behind the voice millions listen to, there is a man with intense experiences. In addition, his personality is as approachable as it is captivating.