Breaking news statement about Jota Peleteiro and Jessica Bueno: The judge knows everything

Jessica Bueno has spoken, and she has done so clearly. After months marked by media noise, the model has surprised everyone with an unexpected statement. The Seville native has confirmed that her legal battle with Jota Peleteiro has stopped, and the judge already knows everything.

During the past few months, Jessica Bueno has made headlines because her breakup with Luitingo has been widely discussed. Her disagreements with her ex-husband, Jota Peleteiro, have also been widely covered. The legal dispute over the custody of their children has been closely followed, but now, something has changed.

| Europapress

In recent statements, Jessica has been blunt and said: "Nothing, that's stopped." With those words, she has made it clear that the legal proceedings have stopped, at least for now. According to what she has confirmed with these words, the judge has already been informed that they won't move forward with their high-profile legal battle.

Jessica Bueno speaks about her court battle with Jota Peleteiro over custody of their children

The model has avoided giving more details. She hasn't wanted to go into the reasons, but her message has been direct. The legal proceedings between her and Jota are on hold.

This decision represents a turning point. Jessica has taken a step toward calm, has managed to stay away from the courts, and her intention now is different. She wants to focus on her well-being and enjoy time with her loved ones.

| Europa Press

Jessica Bueno has shown a firm attitude and has left behind a turbulent period. The controversies have been set aside. Her current priority is tranquility.

In her circle, there is a sense of relief. The model has chosen silence in some respects. However, she has sent a powerful message: her desire for peace.

Jessica Bueno wants to move forward with her life without Jota Peleteiro

This statement has had a strong impact, not only because of what it says, but because of what it implies. Jota Peleteiro and Jessica have decided to stop and have informed the judge. The legal war, at least for now, has stopped.

| Europa Press

The Seville native is smiling again. Her face reflects serenity. She seems to have found refuge in her personal life.

This change has been significant because Jessica Bueno has prioritized her emotional balance, has chosen to step away from the media spotlight. She has reaffirmed her commitment to family stability. The judge already knows everything, and Jessica's statement has made one thing clear: finally, there is a respite.