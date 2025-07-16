'Pasapalabra' confirms the rumor about Rosa: it's sad, but she can't do anything else

The latest Pasapalabra duel was influenced by something that directly affected Rosa. The tension was felt from the very first second, with pressure that seemed to build on her shoulders. Despite her focus, the development of the challenge did not work in her favor.

During El Rosco, Rosa faced Manu in an especially close round that kept the show's followers on edge. The Madrid native reached 21 correct answers and, far from settling, kept taking risks, although he made a mistake in the process. Rosa, determined to fight until the end, also moved forward steadily, getting closer to a tie.

The difference between them was minimal, which increased the tension on the set. Rosa stayed focused while the clock was running against her. In the final seconds, she answered quickly, but the pressure ultimately took its toll.

Rosa takes too many risks in Pasapalabra and pays the price

With only four seconds left, the contestant decided to take a risk, resulting in a mistake on the letter P and, immediately after, another on T. That double error closed off any possibility of a tie and confirmed Manu's victory, who had also kept playing and missed a word before stopping. Immediately after, Rosa was automatically sent to the Blue Chair.

The news had an impact both inside and outside the show. Many viewers already sensed that Rosa was at her limit and that something could go wrong. The rumor about her possible fall had been circulating for days, and now it has been officially confirmed.

Rosa's farewell in Pasapalabra, but the fight continues

Throughout her participation, Rosa has shown great preparation and an exemplary attitude. Her time on the show has been marked by brilliant moments and constant growth. However, in the contest, a small mistake can change everything in a matter of seconds.

The contestant accepted the result with composure, although she could not completely hide the sadness on her face. The serious expression with which she left her podium said it all, without the need for words. Her attitude was consistent with the calmness she has shown in other episodes.

Pasapalabra has made it clear once again that there's no room for relaxation, not even among the favorites. Rosa's defeat is yet another example of how unpredictable the format can be, even when everything seems under control. It's a bitter ending, but also a new opportunity to show what she's made of.