Michu's sister breaks the pact and reveals the truth about Gloria Camila: 'She has...'

In an unexpected turn that has shaken the media landscape, Tamara Rodríguez, sister of Michu, has decided to break her silence and speak clearly about the Ortega Cano family. On TardeAR, she stated that, after her sister's passing, her niece Rocío's paternal family haven't taken care of her nor do they truly care about her. This forceful statement has reignited a controversy that seemed to be contained after the family tragedy.

The ex-partner of José Fernando's sister has shown messages she received from Gloria Camila shortly after the funeral. In them, Rocío Jurado's daughter reproached her for spreading "lies" instead of looking after her sister. In response, Michu's sister said she has "a lot of malice" and a two-faced attitude that she doesn't show in front of the cameras.

Additionally, Tamara has asserted that, after the loss, she will be the one to tell the truth about what the Ortega Cano family is really like in her memory. Despite Gloria Camila's denial, Michu's sister insists that the young woman doesn't truly take care of her niece Rocío. After these statements, Ortega's daughter contacted the program to announce that she plans to spend the weekend with her niece, thus showing her involvement.

Michu's sister questions Gloria Camila's commitment and reveals the true family relationship

However, this action has been criticized by Michu's sister, who questioned that taking the girl for a weekend doesn't mean taking on her real responsibility. "She's better off with my mother and me," she stated, casting doubt on the real commitment. According to Tamara, behind the friendly and family-oriented public image, Gloria Camila has a very different character in private.

As if that weren't enough, Tamara has also denied rumors about Michu's relationship with the Ortega Cano family, denying that she had asked for her daughter to remain under her guardianship. "I protected my sister a lot and was always looking out for her," she explained, detailing the constant collaboration she kept with her. This defense questions the accounts that present their bond as weak or distant.

Michu's family criticize Gloria Camila in defense of Rocío's future

Finally, she has denounced how Gloria Camila and José Fernando allegedly treated Michu badly during her life, even with legal threats. "I'm doing this in memory of my sister," she declared.

This way, she has shown that these words aren't a gratuitous attack, but an attempt to make a painful reality visible. Tamara warns that she doesn't intend to remain silent and that she will continue telling what she knows, making it clear that the family war is far from over.

While the dispute continues, Michu's sister insists that all she wants is for the Ortega Cano family to truly get involved. She considers any occasional or public gesture insufficient. For her, what's important is for Rocío to have a dignified and stable future.