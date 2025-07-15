Sheila Casas's firm decision after breaking up with Escassi: 'I'm sorry, really'

Sheila Casas has made a firm decision after her breakup with Álvaro Muñoz Escassi. The sister of actor Mario Casas has decided not to speak any further about her ex-partner, at least publicly. In the midst of a media storm, she has chosen to stay on the sidelines, trusting that time will put everything in its place.

The couple announced their separation just a few weeks ago through a joint statement. Since then, Sheila Casas has sought refuge in her closest circle, prioritizing her emotional well-being. Although she has kept a low profile, those around her say that she is calm and focused on herself.

In recent hours, there has been an unexpected turn following harsh statements from María José Suárez about Escassi. The rider's ex has accused him of having reprehensible behavior and acting "without scruples," suggesting a possible betrayal. These words have once again put his romantic history under the media spotlight and have placed Sheila Casas, also the Sevillian's ex-partner, in a delicate position.

Sheila Casas breaks her silence after the accusations against Escassi

Despite the pressure, Sheila has briefly appeared before the Semana cameras, visibly overwhelmed but keeping her composure with politeness and firmness. Her attitude has suggested that she has chosen to distance herself not only from Escassi, but also from the constant noise that has surrounded her since her breakup became public. Although she has not wanted to go into detail about the reasons, she has hinted that it was a necessary and well-thought-out decision.

After María José's accusations, one of the questions was: "Are you aware of how smart you were to leave that relationship?" Sheila replied: "I'm sorry, truly." The young woman has chosen discretion as her shield and, with her calmness, has wanted to show that she doesn't intend to fuel the controversy any further.

These have been days of much exposure for the young woman, a scenario that, in no case, was part of her plans. Her goal now is to regain her peace and stay on the sidelines. Regarding her current state, she wanted to be clear: "I'm doing very well."

After the separation from Escassi, Sheila Casas seeks refuge in her close circle

The lawyer and artistic representative has gradually resumed her routine, focusing on new projects and enjoying the summer with her family. She has often been seen at her brother Mario's house, with whom she keeps a very close relationship. That close environment has given her the stability she needs to move forward with confidence.

With a discreet stance, Sheila Casas has managed to close this chapter in her own way. Without the need for scandals or statements, she conveys the conviction of having made the right decision. Her attitude speaks for itself amid so many opinions and controversies.