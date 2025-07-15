Few people know: Pere Arquillué has a daughter who is almost as famous as he is

For years, his intense gaze and deep voice have brought to life memorable characters in Catalan theater and television. Pere Arquillué is one of those actors who needs no introduction: his mere presence on stage already elevates any production.

His Claudi Guitart in La Riera is still remembered by thousands of viewers as one of the great characters in Catalan fiction. But now, after decades of success, his last name is starting to resonate in another context. This time, it's not him who receives the applause, but his daughter.

Pere Arquillué has a daughter who's almost as famous as he is

Emma Arquillué has decided to follow the same path as her father, and she's doing so with determination and a lot of talent. The young actress has become one of the promising faces of the Catalan acting scene, both on television and on stage.

Her rise to popularity came with the series Com si fos ahir, the afternoon fiction on TV3, where she played Estel, a character caught in a complicated love story. Her naturalness in front of the camera and her interpretive sensitivity did not go unnoticed.

Many might think that growing up next to such a well-known figure as Pere Arquillué would have opened every door for her. However, Emma has forged her own path through perseverance and passion.

Her father's influence, of course, has been essential in awakening her vocation. Nevertheless, Emma's career goes far beyond a well-known last name. There's no doubt that the young woman has managed to earn the respect of both the public and critics with her own work.

Emma Arquillué is a very well-known face on TV3

Beyond television, Emma has also stood out in theater. In 2022, she took on the role of Juliet in a contemporary version of Romeu i Julieta, directed by David Selvas at Teatre Poliorama.

Her performance was applauded for its freshness and confirmed what many already suspected: that we're witnessing an actress with a brilliant future. Far from living in her father's shadow, Emma Arquillué is writing her own story in the world of acting.

With an increasingly solid presence on Catalan stages, her name is starting to make headlines on its own merits. If anything is clear, it's that the artistic legacy of the Arquillué family not only continues, but evolves with a new and powerful voice.