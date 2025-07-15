Maximum happiness for Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: it's already confirmed

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía keep showing signs of complicity and stability. Since their relationship became public, they have been the focus of headlines and speculation. This is especially true because of the media background surrounding the former footballer and Shakira's separation.

However, time has ended up proving right those who saw something more than a fleeting romance in this couple. Piqué and Clara have not only strengthened their emotional bond, but they have also started to share more and more public moments.

| Europa Press

Maximum happiness for Gerard Piqué

Away from the spotlight of professional soccer, Piqué has reinvented himself as a businessman and president of FC Andorra. A club that has climbed the ranks under his leadership. This past week, the couple appeared together again at one of the year's most symbolic moments.

This is about Andorra's promotion to the Second Division. Gerard Piqué wanted to celebrate this achievement in a big way. The Catalan organized a climb to Comapedrosa, the highest peak in Andorra at 9,652 ft. (2,943 m), along with a small group of club supporters.

The activity, announced as a challenge for the bravest, took place early in the morning. In addition, it served not only to celebrate the sporting achievement, but also to present the team's new jersey.

| Instagram, @3gerardpique

Clara Chía, Gerard Piqué's greatest support

In the middle of the mountain, with the landscape in the background and wearing a white jersey, Gerard Piqué once again showed his passion for the project. However, what drew the most attention that day was Clara Chía's presence.

Dressed in sportswear and with a big smile, the young woman didn't hesitate to join her partner on this adventure. In a photo shared by both the club and Piqué himself, she can be seen happy, next to the player, at the summit, as part of the team, as one of them.

The snapshot has put an end to rumors of a crisis and confirmed that the couple remain united and in one of their best moments. Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía don't just climb mountains: they also strengthen, step by step, a relationship that seems to be at its highest point.

With every step, the couple show that their relationship goes far beyond the media spotlight. United both personally and professionally, they celebrate successes together and face challenges with the same complicity.