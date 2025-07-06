Royal family no longer hides the best news about Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor

The Royal Household is preparing for a week marked by intense institutional activity, with King Felipe and Queen Letizia leading an agenda full of commitments. However, amid so much official hustle and bustle, one piece of news has filled Zarzuela with excitement: the desired reunion between Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor. This will take place next Wednesday, July 16.

After months of military training, the heir to the throne is approaching the final stretch of her instruction aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano. This route is about to complete its journey to the Escuela Naval de Marín, in Pontevedra.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

There, on July 16, she will receive her commission as a midshipman, a moment that marks the culmination of her naval training. This milestone will be attended by King Felipe and Queen Letizia, and, as has been recently confirmed, also by Infanta Sofía.

This desired reunion will be especially significant for Queen Letizia. The monarch hasn't been able to see her eldest daughter in several weeks due to the heir's training commitments. This will be the first public appearance of both since their emotional farewell before Leonor embarked on her maritime journey.

The Royal Household, aware of the symbolism surrounding this event, has already officially confirmed their presence. This has been interpreted as a show of the royal family's unconditional support for the young princess on her path to the Crown.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, the king and queen continue with their representative duties on behalf of their daughter. This Thursday, July 10, they will preside over an important meeting of the Delegate Commission of the Princess of Girona Foundation, at the Zarzuela Palace, as confirmed by the Royal Household. This entity, which bears Leonor's name, works to facilitate the personal and professional development of young Spaniards, a commitment the monarchs keep firmly.

The best news, however, came last Friday, July 4, when the Royal Household confirmed that Leonor and Infanta Sofía briefly reunited in Gijón after months of separation. The sisters shared a traditional meal in the center of the Asturian city, accompanied by close friends of the Princess of Asturias, in a relaxed and family atmosphere.

Thus, the countdown to July 16 not only marks a relevant date for the institutional agenda, but also a deeply personal day for Queen Letizia and Leonor. The Royal Household no longer hides the excitement: mother and daughter will be together again, this time to celebrate an achievement on the heir's path to the throne. Followers of the Royal Household are eagerly awaiting this happy reunion.