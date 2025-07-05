Breaking news: Javier de Hoyos says enough and reveals Álvaro Muñoz Escassi's deception

The tabloid press has exploded in recent hours. Álvaro Muñoz Escassi is once again the center of attention, this time not because of love, but because of controversy. His unexpected breakup with Sheila Casas has caused a major stir, but what has truly set social media ablaze is the public accusation made by Javier de Hoyos.

The host of D Corazón hasn't held back, has decided to say enough and report what, according to him, is a deception of all the rider's followers. According to him, the statement the rider published to announce his separation is neither original nor sincere. It was copied, word for word, from the statements singer Tini made about her breakup with Sebastián Yatra.

| TikTok, @javihoyosmartinez

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi's statement that has shocked Javier de Hoyos

Everything began with a post on social media. Sheila Casas announced her separation from Álvaro Muñoz Escassi with a brief, emotional text that seemed to close a love story that, until very recently, looked stronger than ever. The two shared moments together, projects, and even declarations of love that made people think about a shared future.

| Instagram, @sheilacasas

Soon after, the rider published his own statement. With a dramatic tone, he spoke about the difficulty of letting go, the love that still existed, the pain of the decision. It was a text that aimed to be intimate, reflective, and very emotional.

But something didn't add up for Javier de Hoyos. The journalist, known for not being swayed by appearances, detected something strange in those words, since they sounded far too familiar to him. He began to investigate and, to his surprise, discovered the real origin of the text.

| Europa Press

Javier de Hoyos exposes Álvaro Muñoz Escassi

Through his TikTok account, Javier de Hoyos dropped the bomb: "Escassi copied Tini in his statement about the breakup with Sheila Casas. This is really shocking."

Immediately afterward, he shared a video where he showed the evidence. He uploaded the singer's statements on Cadena SER and, alongside them, what was written by the former Supervivientes contestant.

This text matches almost word for word with the artist's statement. Phrases like "letting go is hard, especially when there's love" or "time heals everything" are identical. Faced with this situation, de Hoyos, holding his head in disbelief, stated: "This is really shocking. He didn't even reference Tini. I can't believe it."

He added: "This isn't just writing to ChatGPT and asking for a breakup statement. This is directly copying what someone else said."

Social media haven't taken long to react. Many users have expressed surprise and disappointment with Álvaro Muñoz Escassi. Others simply couldn't believe that someone would dare to copy such a well-known breakup text without even citing its origin.

They've expressed it with comments like these: "My goodness. Sheila thinking he was a romantic," "Then there are people defending him and saying he's a gentleman," and "He'll never change. He's always been a womanizer."

There hasn't been any official response from the rider's circle. He remains silent, at least for now, while the controversy keeps growing.

This isn't the first time Álvaro Muñoz Escassi has been involved in a media controversy. Now, with this new scandal sparked by Javier de Hoyos, his credibility is once again called into question. Because he's not only being accused of copying words, but of faking a pain that perhaps wasn't as genuine as he wanted to appear.

This isn't just a simple mistake in form. It's about using someone else's emotional speech to generate empathy, to manipulate public perception. That, in the world of television and social media, doesn't go unnoticed.