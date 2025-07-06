Breaking news about Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria: the best news has already been confirmed

Enrique Ponce is experiencing one of the sweetest moments of his life. After his retirement from the bullrings, the bullfighter has started a new chapter away from the pressure of the arenas, but without stepping away from success. His name continues to generate interest, both for his career and his personal life, especially because of his relationship with Ana Soria.

Now, excellent news has just been confirmed, further strengthening the bullfighter's stability in this new phase. The Tax Agency has published, as it does every year, the official list of major defaulters corresponding to the end of 2024.

Enrique Ponce's company is no longer included on it. Last year, the bullfighter appeared as one of the companies with a debt exceeding €600,000. This means that he has managed to pay off, in whole or in part, the debt his company was carrying, and it is a clear sign that he has already succeeded in regularizing his tax situation.

Enrique Ponce takes the final step amid wedding rumors with Ana Soria

This is very positive news not only financially, but also personally. Since he left bullfighting, Enrique Ponce has focused his attention on managing his businesses, some of which were created during his peak years as a bullfighting figure. The removal of his company from this tax blacklist is proof that his efforts have paid off, and that he can now look to the future with greater peace of mind.

This announcement coincides with the resurgence of rumors about a possible wedding with Ana Soria, his young partner for several years. Although there is no official confirmation from either of them, the truth is that there are more and more signs pointing to a possible union.

Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria haven't gotten engaged yet

Enrique and Ana appear very close and happy in their rare public appearances. In addition, this new period of financial stability could be the final push to formalize their relationship.

For now, the couple's followers are celebrating this good news, which marks a new chapter in the bullfighter's life. Enrique Ponce, far from the spotlight but firm in his decisions, shows that retirement is not synonymous with loss of success. On the contrary, his present shines brightly, and the future, together with Ana Soria, promises to be full of joy.