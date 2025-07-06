Rosa loses ‘Pasapalabra’ and makes a confession Manu won't forget anytime soon

In the latest episode of Pasapalabra, Rosa decided to stop with 22 correct answers and chose not to keep risking it to try to win the desired jackpot. This decision surprised everyone because she preferred to secure her score rather than take a chance and make a mistake. She also made a confession about a word she reconsidered as an option, leaving Manu and the audience very shocked.

The duel between Rosa and Manu was very close from the start, with both contestants showing a high level in the Rosco. The challenger opened a small lead by reaching 21 correct answers, while Manu tried unsuccessfully to close the gap. However, Manu made a mistake with the letter A by confusing "ammonia" with "aqua fortis," which stopped his comeback and marked a decisive moment.

After the Madrid native's stumble, Rosa added one more correct answer and reached 22 points. Although she had a slight option for the letter Z, she decided not to risk any further and stopped, trusting Manu wouldn't surpass her. Roberto Leal revealed to her that if she had continued, she would've made a mistake, so her cautious strategy turned out to be the right one.

Rosa stops with an advantage, while Manu fights to stay in Pasapalabra

Meanwhile, Manu made three mistakes and finished with 21 correct answers, so he will have to face the blue chair in the next episode. His elimination didn't leave anyone indifferent, especially because he kept a very high level throughout the challenge. The show closed this round with a special moment from the contestant to the guests, who said goodbye by reciting a fun poem.

The guest quartet, made up of Marta Poveda, Jimmy Barnatán, Mariano Peña, and Belinda Washington, also played a prominent role in the show. Their farewell with verses created especially for the occasion added an emotional and festive touch to an episode full of excitement and tension. It was a perfect ending to close this stage of the contest.

Pasapalabra episode features a strategic duel between Rosa and Manu

Without a doubt, this episode will be remembered not only for Rosa's strategic decision but also for the good humor and excitement it left with the audience. Manu will have to prepare for the blue chair, while the woman from A Coruña says goodbye with the satisfaction of having played intelligently. The mix of talent, nerves, and personal confessions made this episode one of the most exciting of the season.

Additionally, both contestants' performances have shown the great demands and pressure that come with participating in the show, where every second and every answer count. The audience especially appreciated the sportsmanship and respect between Rosa and Manu, who competed until the last moment with great professionalism. Without a doubt, this episode has shown the competitive level and passion of both contestants.