Rocío Carrasco under scrutiny: her daughter, Rocío Flores, has taken a step forward

The Ortega Cano family has gone through one of their most difficult weeks. José Fernando and Gloria Camila, siblings of Rocío Carrasco, have traveled to Jerez de la Frontera. They did so after learning the tragic news of the death of Michu, José Fernando's ex-partner and mother of his only daughter, who died at 33 years old.

Both siblings arrived visibly devastated and wanted to be present to say goodbye to Michu and support little Rocío, who is only eight years old. The girl lived with her mother and now has lost her main reference figure. José Fernando and Gloria Camila have tried to comfort her during these very difficult times.

The program TardeAR has confirmed another unexpected presence. Rocío Flores, daughter of Rocío Carrasco, has also traveled to Cádiz, where she wanted to be with her uncles and show her support to her entire maternal family. Her arrival surprised many, especially because her mother, Rocío Carrasco, hasn't appeared.

Rocío Carrasco, singled out after the latest news about her daughter, Rocío Flores

The silence and absence of Rocío Carrasco haven't gone unnoticed. Boris Izaguirre, a contributor to the program, raised the question many were asking: "Why did Rocío Flores go and not her mother?" The question sparked debate on the set.

Boris's colleagues were clear. All of them recalled that Rocío Carrasco hasn't had a relationship with her siblings for years.

In contrast, her daughter does keep frequent contact with them. Rocío Flores has spent long periods with Gloria Camila and José Fernando. The bond between them is evident.

That's why her gesture has carried so much weight, as she took a step forward and stood by her loved ones during a difficult time. She chose the path of closeness and family support. Something her mother hasn't done.

Rocío Carrasco doesn't follow in Rocío Flores's footsteps

This situation has once again put Rocío Carrasco in the spotlight. Her absence has reopened old family wounds. Meanwhile, Rocío Flores has shown, once again, that her bond with her grandmother Rocío Jurado's family remains very strong.

The family remains in mourning, but Rocío Flores's gesture has made a difference. Her presence has been appreciated and her decision has been firm. Her mother, once again, has been left out.