The news that made Roberto Leal suddenly stop 'Pasapalabra': 'it's very...'

The set of Pasapalabra has experienced another afternoon of tension between correct answers, mistakes, and strategic silences, when Roberto Leal decided to stop the show. The host, with a smile, interrupted the usual pace to introduce what he described as a "very special moment." The reaction from the contestants and the audience was one of absolute anticipation at the unexpected announcement.

What happened was an unusual scene in the contest, but it won over everyone present. Roberto Leal placed a small stuffed animal on the show's central table, surprising the guests. As he explained, it was his children Leo and Lola's favorite toy, and they had asked him to bring it to the set.

The gesture, though simple, held great personal value for the host and was received with affection. Leal explained that his children were at school, but they wanted to be "present" in some way during his workday. That's why the charming stuffed animal, a monkey, became the day's special guest, sharing the spotlight with contestants and guests.

Roberto Leal steals the scene in Pasapalabra with an endearing gesture

While he settled the monkey on the table, Leal showed his usual sense of humor. He left it reading the great Pasapalabra book, "so it can learn," he said with a laugh. The atmosphere, already relaxed, filled with spontaneous smiles.

This scene served as the perfect break before returning to the Rosco, where Manu and Rosa faced off again in a battle of precision. The Madrid native made a mistake by answering "lívido" instead of "lila," but he didn't let that slip affect him too much. Calmly, he managed to recover and reached 22 correct answers.

Pasapalabra host Roberto Leal surprises with his most personal side

Meanwhile, Rosa also delivered a solid performance, coming close to a tie once again. However, a mistake with the letter J kept her from victory, forcing her to take the blue chair in the next show. Despite the result, the atmosphere on set remained relaxed thanks to the curious guest.

This isn't the first time Roberto Leal has made it clear that Pasapalabra is also a space where warmth and good humor have their place. With gestures like this, the show not only keeps its competitive essence, but also humanizes the format. This time, the news was about who stole the heart of the set, and it was a stuffed monkey.