Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno's baby's problem confirmed: 'He's having a hard time'

Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno are experiencing a stage full of love after becoming parents to their first child together, Cairo. However, happiness has also come with some difficulties typical of a baby's first days of life. Among them is a problem that has already been confirmed by the couple and is keeping them from sleeping.

"According to Asraf, the baby has slept better, but he has a little bit of gas, which is very normal in newborns, but of course, he's having a hard time," Isa admitted sincerely. This statement clearly reflects the emotional and physical challenge they face as first-time parents. How are they coping with this demanding stage, and what other changes have they experienced since their son was born?

| Europa Press

Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno reveal what's happening with little Cairo

The couple welcomed their son on June 22. From that moment, their lives have changed completely. Cairo's arrival marked the beginning of a stage full of excitement, but also of exhaustion and responsibility, with a routine they're still learning to manage.

Although they're completely focused on their baby, they've had to face one of the most common problems in newborns: gas. According to what Isa Pantoja explained on social media, the nights haven't been easy. "We're handling it more or less well," she commented naturally, aware that this stage is also part of the experience of being a mother.

| Instagram, @isapantojam

The digestive system of newborn babies is immature, and gas usually causes them discomfort that makes it hard for them to rest. Isa and Asraf have experienced this over the past few weeks. "I've tried to put on a bit of color because the night was more or less okay," Isa began, visibly exhausted.

The couple, who have shared many moments of this process with their followers, haven't wanted to hide the reality. Far from showing an idealized image, Isa acknowledged that her son is having a hard time because of this situation. Although it's common, this situation causes a lot of anxiety for first-time parents who want to relieve their little one's discomfort as soon as possible.

Logistical and emotional changes at Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno's home

In addition to physical and mental exhaustion, the couple have had to completely reorganize their lives. One of the biggest changes has been the decision not to have Dulce, who was a key figure during Isa's first pregnancy.

"We're fine, very happy. These have been exhausting days, but we're happy," Isa confessed in front of the Europa Press cameras. Added to this is the need to create new routines so that each family member can adapt to the presence of the newborn.

Meanwhile, Isa Pantoja is going through a somewhat complicated postpartum period, since the little one was born by cesarean section, causing her psychological and physical changes. "It's hard for her because it's a moment of joy. Many women go through it, who feel like they don't have it, the detachment is what gives them that sadness," Asraf explained about Isa on Telecinco.

| Instagram, @isapantojam

As for Asraf Beno, he has started to gradually get back some of his habits. Sports, one of his greatest passions, is once again present in his life. "After a while, it's time to get back to sports," he shared on social media along with a picture of himself on a bicycle.

It's his way of staying active and releasing tension after sleepless nights. "I don't need to set my alarm anymore," he said with a smile in one of his videos. Cairo has become his new natural alarm clock.

The arrival of little Cairo has completely transformed the lives of Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno, confronting them with new challenges as parents. Although gas is causing discomfort for the baby, the couple appear strong, united, and optimistic. This demanding beginning is also forging an even stronger family, capable of adapting to changes with love and dedication.