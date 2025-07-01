Princess Amalia of the Netherlands confirms what Princess Leonor is going through: it will happen soon

Princess Amalia of the Netherlands has confirmed that she will follow in Princess Leonor of Spain's footsteps. Amalia, the heir to the throne, will join the military service. In the coming months, she will begin her training as a reservist in the army. This announcement has caused great anticipation in international media.

Amalia's decision to join the armed forces has been compared to Leonor's. The Princess of Asturias will also begin her military training this year, following her family's tradition. Both princesses, young and with an important future, are making decisions that show their commitment to their countries.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Amalia, who is 21 years old, is currently at the University of Amsterdam. She is pursuing a double bachelor's degree in Dutch law and politics. The princess has been admitted to the reservist program at Defensity College. This is a program that offers basic training to university students interested in the army.

Amalia's training will begin with theory, since the princess suffered a fracture in her arm. It is expected that, once she recovers, she will continue with physical training. The training aims to strengthen the bond between the armed forces and civil society. Amalia is thus preparing to be a leader closer to the people.

Military service in the Netherlands is not mandatory for members of the royal family. However, King Willem-Alexander, Amalia's father, also went through military training. This follows a family tradition.

King Willem-Alexander served in the navy and the air force before becoming monarch. Now, his daughter will follow a similar path, showing a strong commitment to her country.

| Instagram, en.e-noticies.cat, @koninklijkhuis, Pixabay de photosforyou

Amalia follows in Princess Leonor's footsteps

This decision by Amalia comes shortly after Princess Leonor announced her training in the Spanish army. The parallel between both princesses doesn't go unnoticed. The two young heirs to the throne are taking important steps to prepare for their future roles. In addition to military training, both princesses are advancing in their university studies, combining education and public service.

The Royal House of the Netherlands has stated that Amalia is strengthening her preparation to assume her role as monarch in the future. The princess has also shown a strong interest in other topics. She is finishing her university thesis, which focuses on legislation about "deepfakes" and its relationship with the European Union.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have expressed their full support for Amalia's decision. They consider that this type of training is not only valuable for the princess, but also for the country. The Royal House has highlighted the importance of this step in Amalia's life, showing that, in addition to being a symbolic figure, she is preparing to take on serious responsibilities.

The citizens of the Netherlands have received the news with pleasure. They see in this decision a sign of humility and responsibility on the part of the princess. Amalia, just like Leonor, is setting a positive example for new generations. Both princesses show that royalty is not distant from the realities of today's world.