Kate Middleton finds out Lady Di had written it down: nobody knew

Nearly 30 years after Princess Diana's death, her figure still sparks great interest. This time, a discovery has shaken the royal family: unpublished letters from Lady Di that never reached the press. The messages, which had never been released before, show a more personal and vulnerable side of Diana, revealing unknown details about her relationship with Prince Charles.

Among the letters that have been revealed, one stands out in which Diana expressed her desire for the world to know the truth about her relationship with Charles. In the letter, Diana assured that they had loved each other at one time. These words, unknown until now, shed new light on the relationship that, despite ending in divorce, was marked by moments of genuine affection.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Lady Di and some secret letters

This finding has been especially significant for Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William. In a symbolic act, Kate discovered that Lady Di had written down her wish that her letters never be hidden. According to sources close to the royal family, this revelation surprised Kate, who has always kept a respectful attitude toward the memory of her late mother-in-law.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward was the one who shared these details. Seward explained that Diana trusted these letters, which never saw the public light, would tell a more complete story of her relationship with Charles. The Princess of Wales, as is known, suffered greatly during her marriage, but she also had moments of closeness with the now king.

One of the most moving letters was written shortly after Harry's birth. Diana recounted how her eldest son, William, was affectionate with his younger brother. In her words, the joy of being a mother was reflected, despite the emotional difficulties she experienced in her marriage.

| Europa Press

Diana was always a woman who expressed her feelings through letters. In a letter written in 1981, just before her honeymoon, Diana thanked the small gestures of kindness she received at the Palace. It was mentioned that the cereals offered to her gave her some comfort amid the stress of her new life.

Diana's letters not only have sentimental value, but also historical value. These unpublished pieces allow for a better understanding of her more human side, far beyond the public figure she projected. In her words, one can see a woman who sought closeness, support, and love that she sometimes did not find in her real life.

This discovery also brings with it an analysis of the relationship between Diana and Charles. Although the couple went through difficult times, Diana never stopped believing in love. In several of her letters, she reflected her desire for the world to know that, despite everything, their relationship had moments of affection.

Finally, these letters, which will be auctioned, offer a unique window into Diana's inner world. They are an opportunity to get to know the woman behind the myth, the mother who cared for her children. The princess who, despite everything, always fought to be seen and understood.