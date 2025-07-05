Urgent: Anabel Pantoja breaks her silence when she is asked about David Rodríguez

Anabel Pantoja has spoken publicly for the first time after the media commotion surrounding her partner, David Rodríguez. Isabel Pantoja's niece has returned to Seville after a weekend in Mallorca, where she attended a wedding with David. Upon her arrival, she couldn't avoid journalists asking her about the dismissal of the complaint she filed months ago.

In recent weeks, Anabel and David had filed complaints against several media outlets, journalists, and the hospital for alleged disclosure of secrets related to their daughter Alma's health. However, the Canary Islands Prosecutor's Office has dismissed the complaint, arguing that the right to information prevails and it hasn't been proven that those accused have infringed on press freedom. This news has had a major impact, although Anabel has been questioned, she has decided to keep a prudent stance.

| Europa Press

With a smile and avoiding going into details, Anabel has assured that she'd rather not talk about the matter right now. When asked about the legal situation that still affects them, especially regarding a possible investigation for child negligence, the influencer has chosen to remain silent and steer the conversation toward the weather in Seville. She has made it clear that she's not going to fuel rumors or controversies, showing fatigue from the constant questions.

After the arrival of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez, the influencer responds to family rumors

However, she has wanted to clarify another topic that has sparked rumors on social media. She has explained why she still hasn't visited her cousin Isa Pantoja and the newborn Cairo. Anabel has explained that she hasn't been able to go because Isa asked her for respect and peace during a delicate moment, but she assured that when Isa wants, they'll go meet the baby.

| YouTube, @Chance

Finally, she was asked about the financial situation of her aunt Isabel Pantoja. It's worth noting that Isabel appears on the list of debtors of the Tax Agency with a debt of one million euros with the tax authorities. Faced with this, Anabel has been evasive, and with an uncomfortable smile, she has asked for respect and hasn't wanted to go into details.

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez choose discretion amid speculation

This episode has made it clear that Anabel prefers to stay out of rumors and focus on her family. Although the media spotlight on her life remains intense, the influencer tries to protect her environment and avoid public conflicts. Without a doubt, her response puts an end, at least for now, to speculation about David Rodríguez and other sensitive matters.

Moreover, it's clear that Anabel is going through a complex time both personally and within her family. The media pressure hasn't lessened, but she has shown that she wants to handle the situation with discretion and calm. Instead of confronting journalists directly, she prefers to respond with patience and keep the focus on what she considers truly important: her daughter and her close circle.