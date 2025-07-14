'Pasapalabra' finally reveals how much money Manu has won, and many are surprised

After many months on air, Pasapalabra has finally revealed how much money Manu, one of its most veteran contestants, has accumulated. The figure has caused genuine surprise among viewers, who didn't expect such a high result. Although he hasn't taken the jackpot yet, what he has achieved has exceeded all expectations.

The Madrid contestant made his debut on May 16, 2024, one day after Óscar Díaz won one of the largest jackpots. Since then, Manu hasn't stopped adding minutes in front of the camera and small achievements in each broadcast. Thanks to his way of playing, he has kept himself in the competition for 291 consecutive episodes.

| Antena 3

What many didn't know was the exact amount he had accumulated during all that time. Until now, the show hadn't revealed the full figure, and his consistency seemed to go somewhat unnoticed. However, once the figure was announced, many were left speechless when they saw how much could be earned without needing to complete the Rosco.

Manu stars in another key moment in Pasapalabra

During his journey, Manu has shown great adaptability and nerves of steel in the most critical moments. He has managed to avoid numerous Blue Chairs, has defeated high-level rivals, and has stood up to especially tough opponents, like Rosa. It was precisely with her that he starred in several of the most intense duels of recent months.

| Atresmedia, en.e-noticies.cat

In his latest appearance, both competed for a jackpot that reached €1,840,000 ($1,840,000), but neither managed to get all 25 definitions right. The Madrid contestant decided to stop with 22 correct answers, after a good initial streak of seven consecutive responses. Meanwhile, Rosa chose to take more risks, made several mistakes, and will have to compete for the Blue Chair in the next episode.

Pasapalabra reveals the exact figure Manu has accumulated

Finally, the figure that has shaken the show's fans has been released: Manu has won a total of €180,000 ($180,000) during his time on Pasapalabra. This is a figure he has built up little by little, episode after episode, thanks to his strategy and mental agility. All without needing to take the big jackpot.

His case shows that there are many ways to succeed in the most veteran contest on television. Not everyone who makes history in the contest does so with a million-euro jackpot. Manu is the perfect proof of that. As long as he keeps holding on with that calm that characterizes him, he will keep adding achievements and leaving his mark in the memory of viewers.