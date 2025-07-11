Paola Olmedo can't take it anymore and puts Carmen Borrego on the ropes: 'she's very…'

Carmen Borrego is once again in the spotlight, and this time, because of a new exclusive, the collaborator has spoken with the magazine Lecturas in her statements. Carmen Borrego has addressed very personal topics, spoken about her entire family, and also mentioned Paola Olmedo, her son's ex-wife, José María Almoguera. Now, Paola Olmedo has replied to Carmen Borrego and has confirmed that their past relationship: "is very fake".

Carmen Borrego has confirmed that she has never had a close relationship with Paola and has made it clear that there has been no real bond between them. Instead, she has praised her son's new partner, María, known as "La Jerezana". According to Carmen, María has done a lot of good for her son, and that comment has changed everything.

| Mediaset

Today, Paola Olmedo has reappeared on television, and she has done so on the set of TardeAR. There, she has broken her silence. She has replied to her ex-mother-in-law's words, and she has done so without filters.

Paola Olmedo responds live to Carmen Borrego on the set of TardeAR

"I'm very natural," Paola has said, and visibly affected, she has thrown several hints. "I'm just now finding out that Carmen has never liked me. I just found out that the relationship she had with me is fake," Paola has confessed. The phrase has strongly resonated on the set, and the atmosphere has instantly become tense.

| Telecinco

However, Paola hasn't stopped there. She has recalled a very important moment in her life: her wedding.

"What comes to mind is the speech at my wedding, where she told me she saw her son happy with me. Now she says the same about María. If she was fake with me at that moment, with María I don't know if it's real," she has declared harshly.

Carmen Borrego hasn't yet replied to Paola Olmedo

The interview has caused a real stir. The program's collaborators have been left speechless. Nobody expected such a reaction.

| Mediaset

Paola has insisted that she has felt deceived. She has said that she hasn't understood Carmen's words. She has ended her intervention with a devastating phrase: "She has been very fake with me."

Carmen Borrego, for now, hasn't replied, but the damage is already done. Paola has spoken, and she has done so loud and clear. The relationship between them is more broken than ever, and the confrontation has only just begun.