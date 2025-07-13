Jesulín de Ubrique delivers news that confirms María José Campanario's suspicions

Jesulín de Ubrique has surprised everyone after delivering news that has confirmed what María José Campanario had been suspecting for some time. During a phone call on Sonsoles Ónega's show, the bullfighter wanted to clarify some rumors that have circulated in the bullfighting world. However, he has left several details in suspense, which has further increased the public's interest.

Meanwhile, Cristina Sánchez has visited the show to present her book Mujer y torero, where she tells the story of her struggle to make her way in a traditionally male world. She has explained that, despite the difficulties, she has never held a grudge and has preferred to focus on her personal and professional achievements. She has also highlighted the essential role her father, Antonio Sánchez, has played as an unbreakable pillar throughout her career.

| Atresmedia

In the phone conversation, Jesulín has taken the opportunity to express his respect and admiration for Cristina, fondly recalling the day they shared the bill. He has pointed out that he has always been fortunate to fight bulls alongside her and has categorically denied the existence of any bans against the female bullfighter. This public gesture has given strength to the suspicions that María José Campanario had expressed, thus reinforcing the female bullfighter's version.

Jesulín de Ubrique breaks his silence and confirms what María José Campanario suspected

In response, Cristina has acknowledged that, despite the general support, three bullfighters refused to share the bill with her. Among them, she has named Joelito and Francisco Rivera, keeping the identity of the third a secret. These refusals have led her to make difficult decisions, including her withdrawal at certain times.

| Europa Press

Jesulín de Ubrique has wanted to make it clear that he has been fortunate to share the bill with Cristina, thus denying the rumors about bans that had circulated. He has recognized the great merit she has shown in the bullfighting world, emphasizing that she has raised the bar with her effort and dedication. This message has become a clear call to break down barriers and move toward a more inclusive future.

Jesulín de Ubrique clears María José Campanario's doubts and supports the female bullfighter's version

Both have agreed that their professional relationship has always been based on respect and collaboration, leaving any misunderstandings behind. Jesulín has reiterated that the female bullfighter has been an example for many women and has recognized her indisputable merit in bullfighting. Meanwhile, Cristina has argued that genuine equality can only be achieved with a common path and sincere support.

Finally, Jesulín de Ubrique has not wanted to go into details about María José Campanario's personal life. However, what he has shared has confirmed many of the doubts she had about how things work in the bullfighting world. This moment has opened the door to a more sincere, transparent, and respectful dialogue between male and female bullfighters.