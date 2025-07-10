It's official: Alejandra Rubio confirms the rumor about José María Almoguera and his son

Calm in the Campos clan didn't last long. After months without public confrontations, Carmen Borrego has broken the family silence. She did so by giving an exclusive interview to the magazine Lecturas, where she spoke candidly about her niece, Alejandra Rubio. In her statements, she made it clear that she doesn't feel any envy toward her, and according to her words, Alejandra "doesn't need anyone".

These words haven't gone unnoticed. Alejandra Rubio has replied on the show Vamos a ver. She did so with a smile and, far from appearing upset, she revealed that she already knew the content of the interview.

| Telecinco

Alejandra Rubio explained that it was her own aunt who called her to inform her. Although she admitted that she didn't like the headline, she clarified that it doesn't exactly reflect what Carmen told her.

Alejandra Rubio speaks about José María Almoguera live on air

The young woman also took the opportunity to talk about her relationship with José María Almoguera. Her cousin has expressed on several occasions his desire to see Alejandra and meet little Carlo. However, that meeting hasn't taken place yet. Alejandra Rubio has confirmed the rumor: her son and her cousin still haven't met.

"José María isn't someone who's ever been present in my life," she stated. "Beyond family meals, Christmas... I just don't understand the drama," she added.

| Europa Press

Alejandra Rubio made it clear that there's no conflict with him, but simply the opportunity hasn't arisen. "When we have to see each other, we will," she concluded.

Alejandra Rubio confirms she doesn't want her meeting with José María Almoguera to be released

She also expressed her discomfort with the topic being discussed in the media. "If this keeps being public, it makes me uncomfortable," she confessed. For her, any eventual meeting with José María should remain private.

| Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

"I don't have any problem seeing him. I need things to flow, to happen naturally. I'd like, if that meeting ever happens, for it to remain private," Alejandra Rubio confessed, confirming that she wants everything to stay within the family.

With these words, Alejandra has confirmed what many suspected: her son and José María Almoguera still haven't met. The Campos family, once again, has returned to the media spotlight. Tension has returned and this time, it seems it's here to stay.