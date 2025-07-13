Marta Peñate and Tony Spina's message after losing the baby they were expecting

Marta Peñate and Tony Spina have recently shared with their followers a tough blow they're facing as a couple. Just a few weeks ago, they announced news that, without going into details, has marked a difficult stage in their lives. Since then, they've wanted to show their unity and strength in the face of adversity.

The couple, known for their relationship and presence on television, has kept a firm and sincere stance regarding this situation. Through emotional messages, both have reflected the strength that drives them to keep moving forward. They have acknowledged that these moments have made them reconsider many things, although they admit the deep pain that has overwhelmed them.

| Mediaset

This time, Marta has addressed Tony in particular from her Instagram account, dedicating a few words full of affection and commitment to him. She has highlighted how their relationship has evolved and the importance of being together through good times and bad, thanking him for his unconditional support. This gesture of trust has made clear the depth of their bond.

Marta and Tony send a message of love in a delicate moment

The collaborator has dedicated very heartfelt words to her partner, saying that she wants to be with him for her entire life. "Until we're old and one of us has to leave the ship... through good times and bad." This way, she has emphasized that their love overcomes any obstacle.

Meanwhile, Tony Spina has also spoken publicly with a message full of affection. "The best things happen when you least expect them. You're my most beautiful coincidence," he wrote in response to Marta, thus reinforcing their mutual commitment.

Despite going through a difficult stage, both have made it clear that their commitment and excitement remain intact. They have shown that adversity hasn't managed to break their unity or extinguish their hope. This message of resilience and love has been very well received by their followers, who have given them constant and sincere support.

In light of the situation, Marta and Tony choose privacy

Additionally, Marta Peñate has opened up during her visit to De Viernes, where she explained how difficult it was for her to make this whole process public. She has acknowledged that, although her intention was to help many people, she now feels that sharing it was a mistake for herself. These words reflect the courage with which she has faced this situation.

For this reason, the couple has decided to limit their public exposure regarding this sensitive topic. They have communicated that they prefer to face this process with greater privacy from now on. They want to focus on their personal recovery and strengthen their relationship, while still expressing gratitude for the affection and respect they've received.

| Europa Press

In conclusion, Marta Peñate and Tony Spina are facing a major challenge, but they're doing so with the serenity and love that characterize their story. Their message conveys a balance between sadness and hope, showing that, despite the difficulties, they remain united and willing to keep moving forward.