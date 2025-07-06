Nuria Roca and Juan del Val say enough is enough and confess what has happened in their marriage

Nuria Roca and Juan del Val have broken their silence and made it clear that they needed a small change in their relationship. After a period of work and obligations, they have taken a break to care for their marriage. The couple has decided to take a trip to disconnect and regain that connection that sometimes gets lost in daily routines.

To do so, they chose a getaway to Cáceres, where they enjoyed a few days of complete disconnection away from their usual commitments. Their destination was the famous Atrio restaurant, known for its gastronomic excellence and relaxed atmosphere. This trip has allowed them to give each other time and attention, something they have shared with their followers through social media.

Nuria has posted several images of the experience with a clear message: "We gave ourselves a break between so many pages and so many sets, and it tasted like heaven." These words have reflected how they made the most of their time and enjoyed simple yet valuable moments. The cuisine and the special setting of Cáceres have been the perfect complement for that break they both needed.

Nuria Roca and Juan del Val take a break from work

Atrio is a restaurant with three Michelin stars, located in a palace in the historic center of Cáceres. Under the direction of Toño Pérez and José Polo, the establishment offers a reinterpretation of traditional Extremaduran cuisine, with elaborate dishes that have won over both experts and visitors. The gastronomic experience there is unique and very carefully crafted in every detail.

In addition, the place stands out especially for its impressive wine cellar, which houses more than 45,000 bottles, including very old and exclusive examples. Its tasting menu varies according to the season and ranges from 205 to 280 euros, offering a gastronomic experience with attention to detail. To complete the experience, they offer a selection of wine pairings that enhances each dish and turns the meal into a true delight.

The getaway will have strengthened the bond between Nuria Roca and Juan del Val

Thanks to this getaway, the couple has been able to gain some distance and focus on what really matters to them. They have shown that caring for a couple also involves moments of pause and enjoyment together. This has allowed them to step away from the hectic pace that defines their daily lives.

Although they haven't shared all the details, they have shown that their relationship continues naturally. This break has not only been a gastronomic rest, but also a way to reaffirm their union. Nuria and Juan continue to share their lives as usual, making it clear that, sometimes, stopping is necessary to keep growing together.