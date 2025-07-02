There's no solution: María Patiño and Belén Esteban are left with nothing and this time it's serious

The blow has been harder than desired. What seemed like the triumphant return of María Patiño and Belén Esteban to national television has ended in the worst possible scenario. Yes, with the cancellation of the show, no short-term options, and no solution in sight.

Both are currently out of the television circuit. What's even more concerning for their followers: there isn't any active television project that includes them, not even a provisional plan. The situation, therefore, is delicate and, apparently, definitive for now.

| RTVE

The spectacular failure of María Patiño and Belén Esteban

A few months ago, both María Patiño and Belén Esteban received news that deeply excited them. TVE was betting on them to lead a new afternoon show: La familia de la tele. The public channel enthusiastically announced this new format, which promised to recall the spirit of Sálvame, but from a more wholesome perspective.

The promotional campaign was intense. Videos were filmed, they were shared on social media, and both presenters showed their joy at returning to national television, especially on a channel like La 1, and in a competitive time slot. It seemed like the big comeback after the closure of Sálvame.

But things didn't go as desired, since La familia de la tele sank in ratings. The numbers didn't support it, the criticism was constant, and some described the format as forced or outdated. That's why TVE, firmly, decided to pull it a few weeks ago without considering a second chance.

Since that moment, both Patiño and Esteban have completely distanced themselves from the small screen. No interviews, no public appearances on sets, and no sign of new projects underway.

María Patiño and Belén Esteban are left with nothing

Amid TVE's silence, rumors began. There was talk that María Patiño and Belén Esteban could reappear on TEN TV. Specifically, on the show Tentáculos, hosted by Carlota Corredera, which Kiko Matamoros, also a veteran of Sálvame, recently joined.

However, according to Informalia, the possibility has been categorically ruled out. The production company responsible for the format, La Osa, has decided not to include them. The reason that has leaked is blunt: "Those people are very burned out."

"The show is doing well, it's established and gaining viewers. The two Kikos, Matamoros and Hernández, work. It could be negative to bring in people who generate rejection, as seen with La familia de la tele."

| Canal Quickie

The rejection must have felt like a bucket of cold water for the presenters. Tentáculos was, as of today, their only possible immediate way back to television. With that door closed, there aren't any short-term options left, so the situation is serious.

The most critical moment for María Patiño and Belén Esteban

On a professional level, both María Patiño and Belén Esteban are experiencing one of their most difficult moments. The cancellation of Sálvame already marked a turning point in their careers. But now the situation seems even more serious: they are completely removed from the media.

Not by their own decision, it's that they can't find spaces that bet on them. Their image, worn out by recent failures, makes production companies and channels choose other faces or new formats.

The impact of this pause goes beyond the media sphere. It could also mean a significant financial setback. For years, both enjoyed high salaries and constant exposure and, now, with prolonged inactivity, that stability is faltering.

| RTVE

The question many are asking now is whether this is the end of their television careers or simply a pause. Belén Esteban, with a loyal fan base and a very media-savvy persona, could reinvent herself. But she needs a format that fits her profile.

María Patiño, more connected to celebrity journalism, could have more difficulty returning if she doesn't adapt to the new television codes. The audience has changed, and so has television.

The truth is that today's television is no longer the same as when both dominated the afternoons. Now there are new references, new dynamics, and more competition than ever, even from digital platforms.