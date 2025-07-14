Mar Flores breaks her silence after what happened with Carlo Costanzia's son in Ibiza

Mar Flores has reappeared on social media after a few days of disconnecting in Ibiza. The model has enjoyed her first summer as a grandmother on the Pityusic island, one of her must-visit destinations every year. Although it is still unknown what other plans she has for the rest of the summer, the former muse of Spanish fashion has chosen this spot to relax.

But she hasn't done it alone. Alejandra Rubio, Carlo Costanzia, and the rest of her children have accompanied her on this trip. The family has shared intimate moments away from the spotlight, however, the peace hasn't been complete.

Mar has used her social media to issue an urgent statement. She has done so through her Instagram stories. In it, she has expressed her concern about the media harassment she is experiencing during her stay.

Mar Flores talks about Carlo Costanzia and her grandson after what happened in Ibiza

"For several days now, I've noticed that several paparazzi cars are constantly following me," she stated. The model recalled an incident that happened last summer.

A photographer ran red lights and traffic signs just to get a picture of her. Now, the situation has repeated itself. Mar has decided to take action.

In her statement, she has asked for respect and caution. She has made an appeal to the media to respect her family's privacy.

"I completely understand that you're doing your job," she acknowledged. But she has insisted on the need to protect the minors who are with her. She specifically mentioned her younger children and her grandson, who is just seven months old.

Mar Flores asks for respect so she can enjoy her vacation with Carlo Costanzia and her family in Ibiza

She has also requested that, in case images of the minors are captured, their faces be pixelated. "This message is in order to protect both my children and my grandson," she wrote firmly. The post has been met with support from her followers.

Mar Flores has also taken the opportunity to make one last plea: "I ask you to be extremely cautious and not put anyone's safety at risk," Mar concluded. The model has thus put a delicate issue on the table: the media exposure of minors. Although she hasn't given more details about her stay, she has made it clear that her priority is her family's well-being.

With this gesture, Mar Flores has shown her most protective and committed side. She has broken her silence. She has done it for her loved ones.