Maximum excitement: the happy news about Fran Rivera and Lourdes Montes is now official

Lourdes Montes is going through one of the sweetest and most fulfilling moments of her life. The Sevillian designer is now seeing how her effort and dedication are bearing more than well-deserved fruit. Although Lourdes Montes has shown that she shines both professionally and personally, she is experiencing one of the happiest times alongside her husband, Fran Rivera.

Leading the brand Mi Abril, Lourdes Montes has managed to establish herself as a reference in the world of Andalusian design. The businesswoman has brought the essence of the South to the most prestigious runways, captivating lovers of flamenco art both inside and outside Spain.

| Europa Press

If things couldn't be better professionally, Lourdes's personal happiness is not far behind. Last May, Francisco Rivera's wife welcomed little Nicolás, her third child with the bullfighter. With this arrival, the couple expands a family that already included Carmen, who is nine years old, and Curro, who is six, in a beautiful home where love reigns.

Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera are in their best moment as a couple

Even though every motherhood is different, Lourdes has shown her strength and vitality once again. Just a few weeks after giving birth, she reappeared in public with a radiant look during the April Fair in Seville, wearing an impressive black flamenco dress designed by herself. This appearance not only showed her quick recovery but also her deep commitment to her brand and her cultural roots.

| Europa Press

One of the details that has most moved her followers is the meaning behind her firstborn's name. Carmen is named in honor of Carmen Ordóñez, Fran Rivera's mother, whom Lourdes never had the chance to meet, but about whom she has always spoken with admiration.

Lourdes Montes talks about Fran Rivera's mother

"It has an obvious family meaning, although I liked it before I married Francisco. It was one of the names that were on my list from the beginning. The truth is that I would've loved to meet Carmen," she confessed in an interview with Vanitatis.

| Europa Press

These words not only reveal the tenderness with which Lourdes Montes refers to her husband's past, but also the deep bond that exists between them. They are a solid couple who have built a home full of love and respect, who proudly share moments of their daily life through their social media.

The happy news is now official: the Rivera Montes family continues to grow and establish themselves as one of the most beloved and admired on the national scene.