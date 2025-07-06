180º turn in Sheila Casas and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi's breakup: it's shocking

The unexpected breakup of Sheila Casas and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi has taken a radical turn in the past few hours. The shocking cause behind it has now been revealed.

Specifically, it was on Socialité where it was uncovered that the separation happened for a significant reason. It wasn't because of an affair by the horseman. The responsibility seems to lie with someone else.

| Europa Press

The separation of Sheila Casas and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi takes an unexpected turn

Since it was announced that Sheila Casas and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi had ended their love story, there has been much speculation about it. There have been rumors that they might've broken up because of his disloyalty, which she has denied. It has even come to light that the horseman published a text about the breakup that was plagiarized.

Now the whole story has taken a U-turn. On Socialité, the reason why the couple decided to end their love story has been revealed. Specifically, Mónika Vergara has provided all the details, based on information given to her by sources close to the now ex-couple.

According to the journalist, the reason that caused the breakup was much more intimate and delicate: family pressure. In particular, the young woman's clan reportedly played a very influential role in the final decision.

She stated: "I've been told that Sheila felt very pressured by her family, by her siblings, and that Escassi didn't have any kind of relationship with them. They didn't know each other at all, they were very protective of their sister."

| Telecinco

She added: "The family doesn't like him. Throughout this whole time, the family hasn't liked the relationship with Álvaro, which is logical and normal. At that point, she starts to think and says, 'Maybe my family is right.'"

This reasoning, although silent, reportedly weighed much more than any argument or couple's problem. Instead of a breakup caused by an internal crisis between them, it was a breakup triggered by external factors, deeply tied to Sheila's family dynamics. When those around you don't approve of a relationship, doubts can surface more strongly than ever.

Sheila Casas and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi keep their stance

The most striking thing is that both Sheila Casas and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi have kept their stance so far of not going into details. However, she, exclusively for Socialité, has stated that her family has nothing to do with the separation. She has also denied that the horseman was unfaithful to her.

However, Vergara has kept the information about the Casas clan's responsibility. As if that weren't enough, she has provided a surprising last-minute update. The Sevillian is reportedly trying to do everything possible to win back the relationship.

| Mediaset

This turn in the separation of Sheila Casas and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi has completely changed the focus the news initially had. Sometimes, love isn't enough when circumstances don't help.

So, what seemed like a breakup like so many others has revealed a much deeper and more personal cause. A difficult decision, no doubt. At least according to what is now known, it was made with honesty and maturity by both parties.