Alarms go off over María Verdoy and Antonio Santana: What happened is shocking

An unexpected piece of news has shaken Telecinco's programming and left followers of María Verdoy and Antonio Santana on edge. The network has made a strong and decisive decision that directly affects the show they host every weekend: Socialité. What's most surprising is that there's no turning back.

Specifically, it has been revealed that Mediaset has decided to permanently cancel the aforementioned show. The decision is clear and firm.

| Mediaset

Telecinco cancels Socialité and leaves María Verdoy and Antonio Santana unemployed

El Televisero is the outlet that has exclusively reported that Telecinco has decided to cancel the show Socialité. This show, dedicated to celebrity news, had been on air since 2017. Its definitive end is set for July 27, the day its final episode will air.

At this time, María Verdoy shared hosting duties with Antonio Santana, providing the latest updates from the world of celebrity news every Saturday and Sunday. Both hosts had enthusiastically adapted to the show, opting for a fresh and approachable style. However, neither their charisma nor the internal changes made to the team have been enough to stop the decline in viewership that the show had been experiencing in recent times.

In fact, the change in leadership with Raúl Ortiz at the helm of the show also failed to boost the ratings. The competition has been tough, especially with D Corazón on La 1, which has repeatedly outperformed in viewership. This battle for the audience's attention has been decisive for Mediaset to make a clean break and not renew the show.

| Telecinco

Total uncertainty about the future of María Verdoy and Antonio Santana at Telecinco

What has most unsettled viewers is the uncertainty now surrounding the future of its hosts at the network. María Verdoy and Antonio Santana had managed to establish themselves as some of the emerging hosts in the Telecinco universe.

Their direct, natural, and professional style had earned them the public's favor. That's why this blow has been so hard for both of them, and also for their most loyal audience.

Currently, there's no official information about what will happen to them after the cancellation of Socialité. It also hasn't been confirmed what will fill the weekend slot left vacant by the show. The only provisional option being considered is that reruns of other content could be aired.

| Telecinco

Despite this difficult moment, their followers trust Telecinco to offer them new opportunities. It will be necessary to wait to clear up any doubts.

Mediaset's decision to cancel Socialité has caused a real earthquake in the world of celebrity television. After eight years on air, the show is coming to an end due to viewership issues, leaving María Verdoy and Antonio Santana in a situation of total uncertainty.