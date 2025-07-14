Urgent: The real reason behind Gisela and José Ángel Ortega's breakup is revealed

A sad piece of news has shaken the world of the heart: Gisela and José Ángel Ortega Mora, a couple for more than thirteen years, have decided to end their relationship. Throughout this time, they shared love, complicity, and many projects together, creating a life that seemed solid and full of hope.

The breakup has been especially painful because both became parents just a year and a half ago. Little Indiana has been the driving force in their lives. However, not even recent parenthood has managed to save the relationship.

| Atresmedia

José Ángel has deleted from his Instagram account several posts in which he appeared with the singer. Among them, one very memorable: the one celebrating their seventh anniversary together. In that post, José Ángel wrote: "Time has flown by, but every second has been intense and wonderful." Now, those words have disappeared from José Ángel Ortega's profile.

Gisela has ended her relationship with José Ángel Ortega, the father of her son

On the program Y ahora Sonsoles, journalist Lorena Vázquez has revealed new details. She has spoken directly with Gisela. According to what she shared live, the singer has asked for respect.

"She asks that we understand the moment she's going through. The separation was by mutual agreement for the good of the son they share, Indiana. She is affected," the journalist explained.

| Antena 3

Both have made the decision with maturity because it wasn't an impulsive breakup and they have considered all the options. In the end, they chose to go their separate ways. Always thinking about their son's well-being.

The couple have always kept a low profile and have never sought headlines. They have lived their love in privacy. That's why the announcement has surprised many.

Why Gisela and José Ángel Ortega have ended their relationship

In recent days, Gisela has taken refuge in her closest circle. She has preferred to keep away from the spotlight. Despite her sadness, she has tried to keep calm for her son.

| Atresmedia

Meanwhile, José Ángel has also remained silent. His only public action has been to delete those shared memories on social media.

The real reason for the breakup has been wear and the passage of time. Priorities have changed and, although it has been painful, they have decided to separate with respect and affection. The story of Gisela and José Ángel has come to an end, but both will remain united by what matters most: their son Indiana.