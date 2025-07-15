Happiness at Rocío Flores's home: her boyfriend, Manuel Bedmar, has confirmed the best news

Rocío Flores's home is experiencing moments of happiness. Her partner, Manuel Bedmar, has been the one who confirmed news that has caused much affection on social media. The young man shared an emotional moment in his Instagram stories.

Manuel Bedmar captured a spontaneous and endearing image of Rocío Flores reuniting with her dog Roma. He accompanied the video with a phrase that sums it all up: "The best thing about coming home will always be her." This statement reflects the special bond between them and the emotional stability they are experiencing.

The news comes at an especially sensitive time for Rocío Flores, who has been under great media exposure. Her public support for her father, Antonio David Flores, after the conflict with her mother, Rocío Carrasco, has been a constant topic of controversy.

This family estrangement and media pressure have deeply affected her personal life and mental health. However, the love for her pet seems to be a source of comfort in these difficult times.

Beyond the spotlight: Rocío Flores's personal life with Manuel Bedmar

Amid all that noise, Flores has sought refuge in her closest circle. Manuel, her partner for more than seven years, has been a constant pillar in her daily life. So has her love for animals, one of her most visible passions on social media.

In March 2024, she shared on Instagram a reflection in which she explained that, after losing her previous dog, she had decided to open her heart to a new companion. Roma, a puppy full of energy, had entered her life and completely transformed it. "I'm on cloud nine right now," she wrote at the time.

That message, long and full of feeling, showed Rocío's most intimate side, far from the spotlight and TV sets. She herself explained that she had always had animals and that the connection she feels with them is unique. In that context, introducing Roma to her followers was more than a simple announcement: it was a small gesture of shared happiness.

Roma, the bond that unites and renews the happiness of Rocío Flores and Manuel Bedmar

Now, with the image published by her partner, that joy has become visible again. Many have interpreted this post as a way to highlight the good moment they are experiencing as a couple, despite the ups and downs they may have gone through in the past. The relationship between them has survived rumors of crisis, distance, and difficult stages, but today it appears solid and calm.

Although problems don't disappear overnight, there are presences that change everything. Roma has come to transform the atmosphere at home and fill Rocío's days with tenderness. She, who has had to deal with many public shadows, has found in her dog a haven of peace and in Manuel, a constant support.